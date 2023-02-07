“Water, water, everywhere. Nor any drop to drink.” Coleridge wrote this while becalmed on a ship. This now famous quote could have been said on Galveston Island as the population grew and all the wells were coming up with water with too many minerals. In 1893 Galveston abandoned any hope of obtaining a suitable supply of water on the island and turned to the mainland. Today the water supply originates from pumping plants located near Richmond on the Brazos River, traveling through a series of canals to some reservoirs between Texas City and Dickinson. The water surface of the reservoirs is approximately 18 feet above sea level.

Water is essential for life. Humans can live much longer without food than they can without water. Safe drinking water is widely available in the United States, although there have been some very troubling spots where entire cities have toxic water. The sources of drinking water (both tap and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs and wells. As water travels over land or underground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals, and in some cases, radioactive material and also pick up substances from animals, including humans.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription