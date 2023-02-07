“Water, water, everywhere. Nor any drop to drink.” Coleridge wrote this while becalmed on a ship. This now famous quote could have been said on Galveston Island as the population grew and all the wells were coming up with water with too many minerals. In 1893 Galveston abandoned any hope of obtaining a suitable supply of water on the island and turned to the mainland. Today the water supply originates from pumping plants located near Richmond on the Brazos River, traveling through a series of canals to some reservoirs between Texas City and Dickinson. The water surface of the reservoirs is approximately 18 feet above sea level.
Water is essential for life. Humans can live much longer without food than they can without water. Safe drinking water is widely available in the United States, although there have been some very troubling spots where entire cities have toxic water. The sources of drinking water (both tap and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs and wells. As water travels over land or underground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals, and in some cases, radioactive material and also pick up substances from animals, including humans.
Basically, contaminants are microbial, bacteria, parasites or viruses, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, livestock and wildlife and inorganic/organic contaminants such as salts, metals and chemicals that may come from urban storm water runoff, industrial waste water, gas stations, oil and gas production to name a few.
Annually by law there is a municipal drinking water quality report that summarizes the contaminants in a city’s tap water. This report allows the public to see how the city’s municipal department is doing in making water safe and demonstrate the remarkable good job they do. When this report is good there is no benefit in using bottled water. (Boiled water helps destroy germs but does not remove toxic chemicals such a lead.)
This report does not reflect the presence of harmful chemicals that might come from the plumbing systems of older homes, buildings and schools. They may have copper pipes with lead soldering. Well water is not included in the municipal testing and if you are drinking from a private well it should be tested regularly.
Information about testing can be obtained by calling the county health departments. Testing for lead in your home can be done by obtaining products over the internet. Their reports are not as accurate as professional labs. Many filter companies will also test residential water supply.
With climate change causing extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, local municipalities will be more and more stressed. The cities that are having toxic levels of lead had major problems in upgrading and maintaining their infrastructure. Citizens, both young and old, need safe drinking water. Providing abundant, safe water is a complex problem which needs our attention and the help of experts with all new technologies available.
It has been said that water is the new gold. Water, water, everywhere ... Keep it safe.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
