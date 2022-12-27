For thousands of years humans have used the long dark days of winter to reflect on their wellbeing and make plans for the coming period of growth and building for the future. It is believed that the idea of resolutions began with the Babylonians offering the gods promises to insure good crops and fortune. New Years’ Resolutions are an important part of our culture and as everyone knows most seem to be made to be broken.

Professionals that work with changing behavior recommend several things to make changes. First, it must be understood why it is important to accomplish this resolution. Second, it is helpful to break down the resolution into small achievable steps. For instance, I will lose 2 pounds a month instead of 100 pounds. Third, it is helpful to have someone working with you to accomplish it.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

