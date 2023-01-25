Developing a vaccine against cytomegalovirus is right at the top of researchers’ priority list. However, most people have never heard of the virus. CMV is common, with a third of children in the United States infected by the age of 5, and well over half of people are infected by the age of 40. A CMV vaccine is a priority because of the problems it poses for transplant recipients and the babies of women infected during pregnancy.

CMV spreads through contaminated body fluids such as saliva and urine. It is, therefore, not surprising that it spreads easily within child daycares. Most infections go unnoticed, but those with symptoms suffer sore throats, swollen lymph nodes and tiredness. Symptoms are usually mild, short-lived and rarely merit diagnostic testing. CMV remains dormant for life but still sheds in saliva and urine. Several CMV strains exist, and people can have repeat infections with different strains.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription