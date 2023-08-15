The brain remains the biggest mystery in the human body, but neuroscientists have made great strides to advance our understanding of our ultimate command and control center. We are beginning to understand how memories are generated and stored in the brain and even how to generate “false” memories.

There are also some outstanding practical applications being developed. Working with biomedical engineers, scientists implanted electrodes in the brain so that a patient could control a prosthetic arm and hand with their thoughts. In a remarkable story, 60 Minutes showed a technology that allowed a person to control and “feel” objects controlled by a prosthetic hand. They could even throw a ball! This gives great hope to those who have lost an arm or hand.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription