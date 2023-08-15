The brain remains the biggest mystery in the human body, but neuroscientists have made great strides to advance our understanding of our ultimate command and control center. We are beginning to understand how memories are generated and stored in the brain and even how to generate “false” memories.
There are also some outstanding practical applications being developed. Working with biomedical engineers, scientists implanted electrodes in the brain so that a patient could control a prosthetic arm and hand with their thoughts. In a remarkable story, 60 Minutes showed a technology that allowed a person to control and “feel” objects controlled by a prosthetic hand. They could even throw a ball! This gives great hope to those who have lost an arm or hand.
Scientists have been working with brain implants to help people who have lost the ability to talk or spell out words. With this technology, the patients can generate words or sentences on a computer screen. The technology taps into the part of the brain that controls facial movements associated with speaking. So far, all of this technology requires attaching permanent electrodes to the brain but that may be about to change.
Recent research combining artificial intelligence (AI) and brain scans produced with functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) has uncovered a new way to help people communicate: by directly interpreting and decoding a person’s thoughts.
Here is how it works. Scientists had volunteers spend 16 hours in an fMRI machine listening to podcasts. Because fMRI can take images milliseconds apart, they can show how the brain responds to this verbal input. The scientists used fMRI to monitor the region of the brain known to process language as the subjects listened to podcasts. The data were fed into an AI language model driven by a version of the ChatGPT technology. AI was used to match the responses of the brain to the spoken words.
Here is the cool part! Volunteers were placed back in the fMRI machine and listened to a new podcast and watched a silent movie. The AI was not perfect, but it provided a clear representation of the story in the podcast. This indicates that the fMRI and AI were reading thoughts and not just recognizing speech — that is just remarkable. Consider how this might help those who have lost the ability to communicate!
What about the potential dark side of this technology? In the future, could you be laying asleep and have a secret scanner reveal your most private thoughts? This is unlikely, because the study authors say that currently a volunteer must be trained in the fMRI machine for this mind reading to be effective. It also requires extensive technology to generate interpretable brain patterns. In the future, will walking by a brain scanner reveal your thoughts on what you want to purchase next and market this to you? Time will tell — technology is often promising and terrifying at the same time.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
