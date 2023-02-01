“The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity.”
— Amelia Earhart
Have you ever found yourself just wanting to take a day off? Or maybe you have a home project but can’t find the motivation to just get it started. Sometimes procrastination is a good way for the soul to slow the body down. However, problems can arise when procrastination becomes the default instead of the exception. How are your New Year’s resolutions going? Are you still exercising, eating healthily, meditating or journaling? Perhaps you promised to go volunteer but can’t work up the energy to do it. Whatever the case, you are not alone.
Studies have found that a variety of health conditions are related to procrastination. Individuals who procrastinate have higher stress levels, an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, worse academic and work performance, poorer financial health and an increased risk of developing ADHD, anxiety or depression. Some of this works through the stress response by putting something off and then having to rush to complete the task at the last minute. Other factors are the psychological habit formation of poor self-regulation. Some procrastinators seek the immediate gratification of a low workload instead of the delayed gratification of completion of the task.
Now, to be fair, there are some benefits to procrastination. Procrastinators are found to be more creative. When we procrastinate, we allow the brain to ruminate on an idea or project and give it time to come up with new or innovative ideas. This is why we hear the phrase “let me sleep on it.” Procrastination is also another tool that can help you focus on your own health instead of constantly pushing for results.
So how do we break the procrastination cycle? The first tip is to break bigger tasks up into smaller bite-size pieces. I like to recommend thinking in terms of 20-minute increments. We can do almost anything for 20 minutes. The Pomodoro technique is a great way to help with focus and attention on this issue.
Another tool is to do some introspection to identify why we procrastinate. Sometimes it is for fear of failure, other times it is from external factors like fatigue, hunger or stress. Some people find to-do lists to be helpful in giving them an idea of what needs to be done. You can break that up into smaller pieces also to give you the thrill of victory. For example, your to-do list could list each room that needs to be cleaned rather than a broad “Clean the house.” Sometimes breaking up the timing into smaller units can also increase the immediacy of task completion — 90 days versus 3 months, 48 hours versus 2 days.
Finally, consider identifying someone — or something — to help keep you accountable. To be honest, I procrastinated writing this article. It wasn’t until my calendar reminded me of the impending due date in one day that I sat down to write this. I hope you, like me, make time to work on whatever it is that you’ve been procrastinating.
