To most people, ticks are disgusting. These tiny, crawling things are not insects but are relatives of spiders, scorpions and mites. They have four pairs of legs and lack antennae. Part of the reason they are disgusting is that they require a blood meal to survive. They don’t jump or fly. They crawl up low bushes or grass in search of their victim. Then they clasp on with their back legs and reach up their front legs to grab onto a passing victim. Dogs are easy targets, as are children. They can detect their victims by breath, body odors, body heat and vibrations.
Ticks have four life stages: egg, larva, nymph and adult, and must have a blood meal (new victim) at each stage. Ticks are adapted to feed for long periods of time. They bury their curved teeth deeply into the skin of the victim and can remain securely attached for days to eat. Ticks insert their feeding tube and some species secrete a cement-like substance that keeps them firmly attached. They also can secrete small amounts of saliva with anesthetic properties so the victim can’t feel the attachment. As they slowly suck the blood they will ingest whatever blood infection the victim may have. An important point is that small amounts of saliva from the tick may also enter the skin of the victim and transmit whatever disease it has picked up. It typically requires 24-48 hours of feeding before they can successfully transmit infections like Lyme disease, so prompt removal is crucial.
Lyme disease is not common in Texas but is the most common insect-transmitted disease in the United States. Of concern is that the tick that carries Lyme disease has now been found in more than a quarter of the counties in Texas. However, Lyme disease is only one of several tick-borne diseases found in Texas. Others reported are Ehrlichiosis, spotted fever, Tularemia and tick-borne relapsing fever.
Most tick bites are harmless. If walking or playing in known tick-infested areas, wear long clothing and tuck pants into socks. Permethrin-containing sprays applied to clothing are the most effective repellents for ticks. Permethrin is not for putting on the skin as it loses effectiveness on the skin. Skin-applied repellents can also help such as 30 percent DEET which works for about 6 hours.
To remove a tick grasp close to the head with tweezers or protected fingers and pull straight out. If the tick is very small, scrap it off with something like a credit card. The sooner the better. If the tick’s head breaks off remove any large parts and clean with rubbing alcohol. Wash the bite and your hands with soap and water.
Do not use nail polish, petroleum jelly or heat to detach the tick from the skin. Heat and suffocating jellies may actually stimulate the tick to salivate increasing the risk of infection.
Call your doctor if there is a rash or fever in the next 4 weeks.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.