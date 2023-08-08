It’s that time of year. Going back to school. For many children, this is a nervous time and nerves can happen at any age particularly when it is a new school, classroom or teacher. Educators know that this is a nervous time and are available for questions and concerns about this new situation. It is helpful to review the website of your child’s school. All sort of information is available such as menus, backpack design and schedules.

Even before the first day, it is important to consider adjusting your child to a school sleep time. It is extremely important that children including teenagers get enough sleep. There should be a consistent bedtime EVERY night with a calming pre-bedtime routine. ALL electronic devices should be turned off well before bedtime and should not be in the bedroom. The optimal amount of sleep for younger children is 10-12 hours and for teenagers 8-10 hours. Sometimes parents need to start switching the sleep times an hour at a time. No more sleeping in.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription