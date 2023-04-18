There has been a bump in the number of babies born following the pandemic. Our goal is to keep these babies and their mothers healthy. Vaccination helps us toward that goal.
Pregnancy is tough on the mother’s body. Her immune system has to pull off an amazing balancing act. It has to destroy dangerous germs and at the same time not hurt the developing baby. Her immune system must recognize the germs as foreign and pounce on them. On the other hand, the developing baby is “half father” and could be recognized as foreign and attacked as well. To keep this from happening, the mother’s immune system is “tuned down.” This puts her immune system at a disadvantage — it must identify and fight bad germs with one hand tied behind its back.
The saying goes that a pregnant woman is eating for two. She is also breathing and providing the cardiac circulation to support two. Additionally, later in pregnancy, it is mechanically harder to breathe because the baby pushes upwards into the chest. These extra demands make it more difficult to deal with infections during pregnancy. Pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized, need ventilator support, and die from COVID-19 and flu than non-pregnant women their own age.
It is fair to say that babies have lousy immune systems during the first several months of life. Nature does its best to deal with this by transferring antibodies from the mother to the baby through the umbilical cord and breast milk (if breastfed). We can maximize this antibody transfer by boosting the mother’s antibody levels through vaccination. To do this, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that pregnant women receive three vaccines during pregnancy: flu, COVID and tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis. Pertussis is commonly called whooping cough.
Pregnant women should get their flu shot in September or October, the same as everyone else. If missed at the start of flu season, the vaccine should be given as early as possible during the remaining season. The exception is if she is in her third trimester. In that case, she should be vaccinated even in July or August. Much simpler, a COVID vaccine should be given during the third trimester. Young babies are much more likely to be hospitalized due to flu and COVID than older children. Vaccinating during pregnancy has been shown to decrease these hospitalizations.
Whooping cough kills babies. It causes pneumonia and seizures in those infected in the first few months of life. The best way to prevent it in this age group is by giving a Tdap vaccine sometime during weeks 27 through 36 of pregnancy. A study of 57,000 whooping cough cases in infants between 2000 and 2019 clearly showed that this strategy protected babies under two months of age.
Flu, COVID and Tdap vaccines are safe during pregnancy and are a routine part of prenatal care. New mothers want to keep their babies healthy. Providing mothers with the right vaccines at the right times during pregnancy is essential.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.