There has been a bump in the number of babies born following the pandemic. Our goal is to keep these babies and their mothers healthy. Vaccination helps us toward that goal.

Pregnancy is tough on the mother’s body. Her immune system has to pull off an amazing balancing act. It has to destroy dangerous germs and at the same time not hurt the developing baby. Her immune system must recognize the germs as foreign and pounce on them. On the other hand, the developing baby is “half father” and could be recognized as foreign and attacked as well. To keep this from happening, the mother’s immune system is “tuned down.” This puts her immune system at a disadvantage — it must identify and fight bad germs with one hand tied behind its back.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription