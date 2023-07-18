Last week, I had lunch with one of my mentors. He had been away for the past 6 months, so it was such a treat for me to catch up with him. This mentor played a significant role in my choice to be a family physician and my coming to work at The University of Texas Medical Branch. I was surprised at the emotional response I had when I saw him. Mentorship has played such a vital role in my life; I thought I would share some of the health benefits associated with mentoring for both the mentor and mentee.
Mentorship is the act of helping another person achieve their goals. Through the relationship, the mentor provides guidance and advice to help the mentee succeed in whatever activity they are pursuing. This relationship is typically profession related, but we can have mentors for personal relationships, hobbies, finances, or anything else. Mentors offer a unique perspective to help the mentee make their own decisions (which may or may not align with the mentor’s recommendation).
Studies on mentoring have found significant mental and emotional health benefits for the mentor and mentee. For the mentor, they experience greater happiness levels because of the act of giving of their time and experience. Additionally, their emotional health benefits from the feeling of being needed and the inherent value of their advice. The mentee also sees significant mental health benefits by talking through problems. There is also the emotional benefit of knowing someone else has your best interest at heart. Both mentor and mentee show other health benefits such as reduced feelings of isolation and anxiety, improved self-confidence, and even greater levels of hope about the future. All of which leads to improved feelings of happiness which can then lead to greater success in work, life and relationships.
What does a model mentoring relationship look like? The first thing needed is strong open communication and trust. Many mentoring discussions can touch on sensitive topics, so both parties must feel comfortable sharing without fear of their conversation being shared with others. Additionally, there needs to be enough trust that constructive feedback can be given without fear of the relationship breaking down. Having goals for the meeting or relationship and a regular meeting schedule is also important. I try to meet with my mentors and mentees monthly, so we stay focused on our goals.
Mentoring is a powerful tool to help you meet goals, no matter your stage of life. I believe we should all have a mentor and mentor someone else. We all have areas in our life that need improvement, and we can all give back to others in some way. We are not meant to go through life alone. Mentoring can be a powerful way to help achieve our goals and to help others achieve theirs. My challenge to you this week is to identify a potential mentor for yourself and to be open to mentoring someone if the opportunity arises.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
