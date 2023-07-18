Last week, I had lunch with one of my mentors. He had been away for the past 6 months, so it was such a treat for me to catch up with him. This mentor played a significant role in my choice to be a family physician and my coming to work at The University of Texas Medical Branch. I was surprised at the emotional response I had when I saw him. Mentorship has played such a vital role in my life; I thought I would share some of the health benefits associated with mentoring for both the mentor and mentee.

Mentorship is the act of helping another person achieve their goals. Through the relationship, the mentor provides guidance and advice to help the mentee succeed in whatever activity they are pursuing. This relationship is typically profession related, but we can have mentors for personal relationships, hobbies, finances, or anything else. Mentors offer a unique perspective to help the mentee make their own decisions (which may or may not align with the mentor’s recommendation).

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

