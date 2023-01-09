Every adult involved with the care of children whether they are parents, grandparents, teachers or health care providers should stop and seriously consider the following statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics: “The most powerful way children learn isn’t only in classrooms or libraries but rather on playgrounds and in playrooms. The importance of playful learning for children cannot be overemphasized.”

An example of playful learning could be setting up a play-like restaurant with the adult offering some props and modeling some of the social interactions like ordering. Then allowing the children to have an imaginary experience in the restaurant unencumbered with an adult.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

