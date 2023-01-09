Every adult involved with the care of children whether they are parents, grandparents, teachers or health care providers should stop and seriously consider the following statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics: “The most powerful way children learn isn’t only in classrooms or libraries but rather on playgrounds and in playrooms. The importance of playful learning for children cannot be overemphasized.”
An example of playful learning could be setting up a play-like restaurant with the adult offering some props and modeling some of the social interactions like ordering. Then allowing the children to have an imaginary experience in the restaurant unencumbered with an adult.
Americans, with our Puritan background, have a tendency to think of play as a frivolous activity, nonproductive and wasteful. However research has provided numerous examples of the importance of play for healthy child development. The AAP report goes on to say “play is brain building, a central part of healthy child development, a key to executive function skills and a buffer against the negative impacts of stress."
The importance of developing executive function skills cannot be emphasized enough. These life skills help individuals learn, plan, react to changing life conditions and reach their goals. These skills are the ability to focus, to hold and work with the information in their mind, to filter distractions and to switch gears when needed. This is much like an air traffic control system at a busy airport or as any parent can say is like getting everyone out the door in the morning.
Play has been shown to be a powerful way to improve learning and brain development. In six weeks, preschoolers using 10 appropriate games improved measures of executive functioning, language and motor skills. Mr. Rogers said “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children, play is serious learning.”
However with all the changes in our society playtime has been threatened by societal change. Advances in Life Course Research found that from 1981 to 1997 children’s playtime decreased by 25 percent and 30 percent of kindergarten children no longer have recess. Playing outside seems to be much less frequent and is being replaced by TV watching and other electronic devices which distracts children from interactive play. Electronic devices do not teach important personal interactions or feelings.
The AAP suggest that parent start early by responding to nonverbal behavior of their infants, smiling when they smile, playing peek-a-boo. Unstructured play and playful learning in preschools and schools should be strongly encouraged because of its numerous benefits. Recess and physical activity should happen every day.
When a child wants to play with you, do so. Playing peek-a-boo requires the adult to stop looking at their phone or the TV and interact with their child. Play helps children learn language, math and social skills. Play is important for both children and their parents as the joy in those moments enhances their relationship. What was your favorite time in school? Mine was recess.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.