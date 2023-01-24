I enjoy reading about ancient history and civilizations. So many remarkable discoveries and engineering marvels were born that paved the way for our modern world, especially the advancement of medicine. Much of this relied on the discovery and use of plants for their medicinal properties.

Recently, there was a fascinating article in the National Geographic magazine that discussed the re-discovery of an important medicinal and flavoring plant used in the ancient world called silphion. Its history and re-discovery is an interesting story and reminds us of the value of natural products as new medicines.

Medical Discovery News is hosted by professors Norbert Herzog at Quinnipiac University, and David Niesel of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

