Three respiratory viruses are particularly problematic for people 65 and older: influenza, COVID and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). Unlike the flu and COVID, there are not any vaccines or medications that treat RSV. The good news is that the Food and Drug Administration may approve two RSV vaccines for older adults this spring. If so, the vaccines could be available this fall.

Most people think RSV is only an issue for babies and young children. They are surprised that RSV causes just as many illnesses and hospitalizations in older adults, particularly those with chronic lung and heart disease. The reason is that natural immunity to RSV is not long-lasting, so repeated infections throughout their lifespan are the rule.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

