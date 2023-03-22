Three respiratory viruses are particularly problematic for people 65 and older: influenza, COVID and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). Unlike the flu and COVID, there are not any vaccines or medications that treat RSV. The good news is that the Food and Drug Administration may approve two RSV vaccines for older adults this spring. If so, the vaccines could be available this fall.
Most people think RSV is only an issue for babies and young children. They are surprised that RSV causes just as many illnesses and hospitalizations in older adults, particularly those with chronic lung and heart disease. The reason is that natural immunity to RSV is not long-lasting, so repeated infections throughout their lifespan are the rule.
The two vaccines are produced by Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Both are a single dose given prior to RSV season, which spans from October through April. They target the RSV fusion protein that helps RSV enter cells. The fusion protein works in a similar way to the COVID spike protein. Since everyone had RSV in the past, the vaccines “remind” the immune system to boost antibody production.
The Pfizer vaccine, Abrysvo, contains the fusion protein of two RSV strains, while the GSK vaccine, Arexvy, contains the fusion protein of one strain. The GSK vaccine adds an adjuvant to their vaccine to improve the immune response. This protein-adjuvant combination is similar to the GSK shingles vaccine, which has been very effective in older adults.
Both RSV vaccines were more than 80 percent effective at preventing severe respiratory disease, defined as pneumonia, difficulty breathing, or needing supplemental oxygen. Because the vaccines were evaluated in different clinical trials, it is impossible at this point to say if one is better than the other.
The safety results are reassuring, having come from large clinical trials. Pfizer enrolled approximately 37,000 volunteers, while GSK had nearly 25,000. Unsurprisingly, pain at the injection site was the most common side effect. Overall, the severe reactions in the vaccine group were the same as in the placebo group. However, a few cases of neurological side effects were seen with both vaccines. The numbers are so small that it is hard to know if these events were coincidental or a real safety concern. The companies will continue monitoring side effects closely, and the FDA will consider this upon their review.
There is more good news. In the not-too-distant future, RSV vaccines will likely be licensed for pregnant women. The idea is that vaccinated mothers produce antibodies that enter the baby through the umbilical cord providing protection for the first four to six months of life. Additionally, clinical trials are being completed on RSV monoclonal antibodies for babies. The plan is to be available for all babies, whether high-risk or not. One shot would protect for the entire RSV season.
Ending severe RSV disease is getting closer to reality. Older adults are lucky. Odds are they will be able to be vaccinated this coming fall.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
