Cancer is terrifying, and treatments come with rough side effects. Far too often, cancer therapeutics not only kill cancer cells but also normal cells, leading to the awful side effects experienced by most cancer patients. The holy grail for cancer therapeutics is to restrict the effects to only cancer cells, not healthy cells nearby or in other parts of the body. A new approach uses viruses to deliver cancer therapeutics directly into tumor cells.

Adenovirus is a family of viruses that generally cause mild illnesses in humans. The genetic information of adenovirus is DNA, the same as we humans. Adenoviruses are relatively easy to genetically engineer and are used in other applications, including gene therapies for genetic disorders. Adenoviruses have many valuable attributes that make them suitable as therapeutic gene delivery systems. They are well understood, they infect most types of cells and they replicate in high amounts to generate stable stocks of viruses.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

