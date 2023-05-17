Cancer is terrifying, and treatments come with rough side effects. Far too often, cancer therapeutics not only kill cancer cells but also normal cells, leading to the awful side effects experienced by most cancer patients. The holy grail for cancer therapeutics is to restrict the effects to only cancer cells, not healthy cells nearby or in other parts of the body. A new approach uses viruses to deliver cancer therapeutics directly into tumor cells.
Adenovirus is a family of viruses that generally cause mild illnesses in humans. The genetic information of adenovirus is DNA, the same as we humans. Adenoviruses are relatively easy to genetically engineer and are used in other applications, including gene therapies for genetic disorders. Adenoviruses have many valuable attributes that make them suitable as therapeutic gene delivery systems. They are well understood, they infect most types of cells and they replicate in high amounts to generate stable stocks of viruses.
Swiss scientists have created a technology called SHREAD: SHielded, REtargetted ADenovirus. SHREAD is an adenovirus that can target specific cells, carry the genetic information for therapeutics and hide from the immune system that would inactivate it. SHREAD can target specific cells, like tumor cells, based on the presence of markers on their surfaces, like signposts that direct the virus to the cell. This technology delivers genes to make therapeutics to specific cells in a localized region. The infected cells then make the therapeutics at levels much higher than can be achieved by administration of the same therapeutic intravenously, thereby sparing normal cells from potential toxic effects.
The scientists tested the SHREAD viruses using a mouse model of human breast cancer. The scientists engineered the SHREAD viruses to target mammary tumor cells and carry the DNA to make the breast cancer antibody drug trastuzumab. After the virus was injected into the mice, the tumor cells were converted into factories making and releasing trastuzumab.
In the SHREAD-infected mice, the amount of trastuzumab in the tumors was 1,800 times higher than in the tumors of mice who received just the drug, but the amount elsewhere in their bodies was much lower, decreasing the potential side effects. Using sophisticated imaging techniques, the scientists showed that the SHREAD virus treatment put holes in the tumor’s blood vessels and killed the tumor cells, all from within the tumor itself.
Biologic cancer therapeutics such as trastuzumab are proving to be effective and much more specific treatments than standard chemotherapeutics, but they are challenging to administer. Often, they require multiple slow infusions to get the drug into dense tumor masses. SHREAD has the potential to overcome these issues and provide multiple benefits. With SHREAD, patients do not have to have long-term, systemic drug infusions, the drug gets into the tumors easier and the technology is customizable to the patient’s cancer characteristics. Let’s hope that SHREAD will offer a better alternative to what cancer therapies are currently available, with better results and fewer side effects.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
