The brain is without a doubt the most complex organ in our bodies. The way the brain functions has intrigued us since medical science was born. While research has revealed some of the brain’s secrets, there is still so much to learn about how this amazing biological processor works.
We are beginning to understand how memories are formed and where in the brain these memories are stored. Work has also revealed how visual images and speech are processed. A focus has also been to understand how things go wrong in the brain leading to disease. Today, we are much more knowledgeable about the pathways that lead to dementia, autism and other neurological disorders. Medical researchers are also using their knowledge of the brain to help those who experience strokes and traumatic brain injuries. The hope is to be able to medically treat and repair issues in the brain.
One promising advance has been breakthroughs in growing brain cells in the laboratory using stem cells. Stem cells can become any cell in the body, and researchers use them often in labs. The stem cells can be coaxed to self-assemble and take on many of the structures, organization and functions of brain tissue, forming tiny brains called organoids. The organoids are tiny, but they have many properties of the real tissue or organ. This provides scientists with models that they can use to work on drug development, cancer and neurological research. They also help us explore human development and understand genetic diseases.
In a recent experiment, scientists wanted to study brain injuries in the lab. They started with rats and under anesthesia, they carefully applied injuries to the rats’ brains. They targeted a specific area of the brain — the visual cortex, where images from the eyes are processed. The rats were well taken care of as they recovered, but the injuries caused permanent damage.
The scientists then grew brain organoids smaller than a small tomato seed. The scientists implanted the tiny brain organoids into the injured areas of the rats’ brains. The rats recovered from the surgery and after three months, the organoids were fully incorporated into the rat brain. During this time, the organoids grew significantly in size and the nerve cells integrated with those in the rat brain. Here is the cool part. When the rats were shown flashing lights, the human neurons responded with the predicted electric impulses to this visual stimulus. This indicates that these implanted human neurons had restored part of the visual response in the rats. This is brain surgery with implanted cells!
So, while this is hardly ready for prime time now, it looks promising as a repair for many types of brain injury. We can potentially use brain organoids to fix an injured brain. Someday this could even be a way to repair neurological damage or trauma in the brain. Our decades-long experience with growing stem cells into different tissue types has been key, and we could even use a patient’s own stem cells to repair their brain.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.