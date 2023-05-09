The brain is without a doubt the most complex organ in our bodies. The way the brain functions has intrigued us since medical science was born. While research has revealed some of the brain’s secrets, there is still so much to learn about how this amazing biological processor works.

We are beginning to understand how memories are formed and where in the brain these memories are stored. Work has also revealed how visual images and speech are processed. A focus has also been to understand how things go wrong in the brain leading to disease. Today, we are much more knowledgeable about the pathways that lead to dementia, autism and other neurological disorders. Medical researchers are also using their knowledge of the brain to help those who experience strokes and traumatic brain injuries. The hope is to be able to medically treat and repair issues in the brain.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

