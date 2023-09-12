“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”
— Confucius
About 1 in every 5 residents living in the United States suffer from depression during their lifetime, and roughly 1 in 3 from anxiety. The cause of these conditions is not fully understood. Conventional treatments target specific neurotransmitters in the brain. However, in recent years, a more integrative way of approaching depression and anxiety is emerging for a large subgroup of individuals.
Current research suggests the inflammatory response may provoke or exacerbate these disorders in many individuals. Chronic inflammation is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, cancer and metabolic disorders. The same inflammatory process leads to inflammation in brain tissues via immune-mediated pathways, which may give rise to increasingly disordered thoughts and feelings. In one study, approximately a third of depressed patients had elevated inflammatory markers and a poorer response to antidepressants than their fellow study participants. Additionally, patients with late-onset anxiety, 30 years of age or older, had a significant increase in these markers. This is especially true if you develop anxiety in your 50s without prior symptoms. You might ask, “What’s causing this inflammation?” The answer: chronic stress, processed foods, excessive alcohol, toxins, infections, the list goes on…
This information may be a bombshell to those suffering from intractable mood and/or anxiety disorders! Furthermore, it opens the door to a variety of tools to manage symptoms at home. If you are chronically stressed, consider exercises that help with relaxation such as meditation, yoga or tai chi. Try to incorporate more whole plant-based foods into your diet and stay away from highly processed foods. Think about cutting back on alcohol or stopping entirely. The harmful effects of alcohol on mood far outweigh the perceived benefits.
To further combat inflammation, consider consuming turmeric either in capsule form or incorporating it into meals. Turmeric is a popular South Asian spice with both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can be effectively dosed at 600-1000 mg two to three times a day. Black pepper helps with the absorption of turmeric, so look for supplements with black pepper extract, also known as piperine. Similarly, omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to be of great anti-inflammatory use. Omega-3 deficiency or an increased ratio of omega-6/omega-3 fatty acids correlate to higher rates of mood disorders. Omega 3 should be dosed at 2,000-3,000 mg a day of combined EPA/DHA with a 2:1 ratio. One item to keep in mind is that interventions like turmeric and omega-3 fatty acids may take 4-8 weeks before their benefits are realized, which is comparable to the effective onset of most antidepressants.
Do not get me wrong. This is not an advocation to stop seeing your physician or taking your medications. Depression and anxiety are serious illnesses. Rather, consider integrating these lifestyle changes, natural supplements and/or exercises into your current medical regimen and openly discuss them with your doctor. You may find we are all ears and pleasantly surprised by your gumption in taking back control of your care.
