You may have been down this road before: something is not right, and your physician suspects a bacterial infection. Blood or another fluid is collected, and samples are sent to the lab. These samples are handled by a clinical laboratory and cultured to allow the bacteria to grow and form groups called colonies, so that they can be identified.
The characteristics of a bacterial colony can provide clues to its identity and grow more cells for additional testing. These methods have been used for more than a century and have improved over that time. Many bacteria replicate rapidly- each colony can grow from 1 cell to 10 billion cells in 16 to 18 hours. Here’s the rub! Some bacteria can take much longer to form a colony. One example is the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which can take up to a month to form a colony.
Some automated culture systems can accelerate the identification of bacteria in just a few hours. If you are experiencing a bacterial infection and waiting on the lab to return the results, a few hours still seem like a lifetime. Once identified, the cultured bacteria are used to determine which antibiotics will work against them. This can take as long as another 16-24 hours.
Your physician may choose to begin treating you with antibiotics before a precise identification is established to get the infection under control. Broad-spectrum antibiotics are used judiciously to prevent bacteria from becoming resistant to the drugs that serve as the last line of defense.
A new developing technology will greatly reduce the time it takes to identify and determine the antibiotic resistance of bacteria. This new approach uses a technology called Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) to detect bacteria in fluids like blood, eliminating the culturing step. Spectroscopy is a technology that has been around for a while, and it works by shining a laser through a substance and analyzing the light that comes out the other side.
SERS can detect extremely small amounts of bacteria and when augmented with gold nanoparticles, the detection efficiency becomes outstanding. Scientists used a bioprinter, like an inkjet printer, to place tiny spots of blood on a microscope slide. The spots were so small that each one contained only a few cells. A laser scans these printed slides, and the scattered light is collected in the detectors. The technology uses machine learning to read the results.
SERS can also detect whether the identified bacterium will be resistant to commonly used antibiotics. No time is needed for culturing and no additional time is required to determine antibiotic sensitivity. The microbe is identified quickly, and the physician knows immediately which antibiotic to use to get you back to being healthy.
Scientists are working to evaluate SERS for bacterial identification in fluids other than blood and in environmental samples. This developing method has great potential clinically and will save lives and reduce the time patients wait for results.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
