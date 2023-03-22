Last week, my family went to a wonderful Italian restaurant for lunch. Following our meal, I began having some abdominal discomfort. Bloating, belching and that tell-tale burning sensation in my stomach with occasional acid reflux up my throat. If you are like me, you may also have the occasional bout of heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), so let’s talk about some integrative therapies to help reduce or prevent these symptoms.
One of the easiest remedies is lifestyle changes: Eat small meals, don’t eat three hours before bed and limit pro-inflammatory foods such as sodas, fried or fatty foods. Another option is to raise the head of your bed by 6 inches. This uses gravity to keep stomach acid in the stomach instead of traveling up the throat when lying flat. Most people cannot tell that the elevation is there after a night or two.
The first supplement that can help with reflux symptoms is deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL). This supplement comes from licorice root and has been used for centuries to help with several health issues. The issue with licorice root is the glycyrrhizin compound found in the plant that increases blood pressure and lower potassium. This is why DGL is considered better for long-term use. DGL works by helping the protective lining in the stomach resist your stomach acid and helps decrease inflammation in the digestive tract. I recommend taking 400-800mg of this supplement with meals and at bedtime for the best results. One study found that a six-week course of consistent use significantly improved heartburn symptoms. One thing to note, licorice root is not the same as the licorice you get from your local candy store.
The second supplement I like to use is slippery elm bark. This herb works by coating the esophagus, stomach and intestines (much like a certain pink liquid). This herb helps to reduce the inflammation caused by stomach acid when it encounters the lining of our esophagus. A typical dose is around 500mg capsules, but these are not usually as helpful since the capsule doesn’t open till it hits the stomach. I recommend using 1-3 teaspoons of slippery elm bark powder dissolved in water or tea and drinking it before meals.
Marshmallow root, ginger, chamomile and aloe vera can also be useful for reflux, but take time to see the full effects. One anecdotal therapy is to use 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar mixed with 8 ounces of water before meals. You can also add a little honey if the flavor is too strong. Bear in mind that there are currently no good scientific studies that indicate this therapy is effective for acid reflux, although my personal experience has found it to be helpful.
Long-term effects of untreated heartburn can lead to Barrett’s esophagus. This condition has a small chance of developing into certain esophageal cancers. If these approaches don’t help, follow up with your doctor for additional recommendations and possible pharmacological treatment.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.