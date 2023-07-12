The first U.S. case of mpox, formally known as monkeypox, was confirmed in May 2022. Six weeks later, the federal government announced a program to begin vaccinating at-risk individuals. Since then, there have been over 30 thousand cases of mpox, with 3,018 of those in Texas. Cases peaked in August 2022 and have decreased to just a handful of new cases each week. Much of the speculation and fear surrounding the disease has proved unfounded.

So far, the virus has not become more contagious, changed its method of spread or become more dangerous. Mpox spread remains almost entirely through close skin-to-skin contact. Largely, the cases have been among men who have sex with men and their close contacts, however, can be acquired by anyone regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation. The illness remains mild except in people who have weak immune systems. The main symptom are pimples or blisters that appear inside of the mouth or on other parts of the body like the face, hands, chest, genitals or anus. Other symptoms include fever, headache, back pain, muscle aches, low energy and swollen lymph nodes. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks and rarely requires hospitalization. There have been fewer than 50 mpox deaths in the United States. All in all, not much has changed about the virus except for its name. It is now referred to as mpox and not monkeypox because we know that the virus originally came from rodents in Africa and not from monkeys.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription