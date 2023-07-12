The first U.S. case of mpox, formally known as monkeypox, was confirmed in May 2022. Six weeks later, the federal government announced a program to begin vaccinating at-risk individuals. Since then, there have been over 30 thousand cases of mpox, with 3,018 of those in Texas. Cases peaked in August 2022 and have decreased to just a handful of new cases each week. Much of the speculation and fear surrounding the disease has proved unfounded.
So far, the virus has not become more contagious, changed its method of spread or become more dangerous. Mpox spread remains almost entirely through close skin-to-skin contact. Largely, the cases have been among men who have sex with men and their close contacts, however, can be acquired by anyone regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation. The illness remains mild except in people who have weak immune systems. The main symptom are pimples or blisters that appear inside of the mouth or on other parts of the body like the face, hands, chest, genitals or anus. Other symptoms include fever, headache, back pain, muscle aches, low energy and swollen lymph nodes. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks and rarely requires hospitalization. There have been fewer than 50 mpox deaths in the United States. All in all, not much has changed about the virus except for its name. It is now referred to as mpox and not monkeypox because we know that the virus originally came from rodents in Africa and not from monkeys.
Unfortunately, the belief that smallpox vaccination years ago could prevent mpox turned out not to be true. Most people who have been vaccinated against smallpox were vaccinated prior to 1972, when routine smallpox vaccination ended. Unsurprisingly, a vaccination given 50 or more years ago would fail to be protective. Some people, like members of the armed forces, are still vaccinated against smallpox. Those who received their smallpox vaccine more than three years ago and are at risk of mpox are recommended to be revaccinated.
The vaccine released by the government in response to the outbreak is called JYNNEOS. It is given as two doses 28 days apart. About 1.2 million doses have been given in the United States, which sounds like a lot, but it is estimated that only 23 percent of the at-risk population has received two doses. The vaccine’s effectiveness differed in three recent studies likely because of the different ways the studies were done. Taken together, one dose is 36 to 75 percent effective at preventing mpox while two doses are 66 to 88 percent effective. Clearly, it is important to receive both doses. It is never too late to get the second dose.
It appears that mpox is here to stay. At-risk individuals should get vaccinated. Side effects are similar to other common vaccines, and the only contraindication is having a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose. Because the vaccine virus cannot grow in human cells, it is fine for immunocompromised individuals to get vaccinated.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
