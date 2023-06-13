One side effect of the pandemic is the increase in mental health problems in children and adolescents. This increase is dramatic and deeply concerning. It is scary for both parents and for all the professionals that care for them. There is a lot of energy and very thoughtful concerns about why there is an increase, but one thing is true. More access to mental health professionals is urgently needed. Particularly more access to professionals trained in child and adolescent mental health.

Most people are aware that teenagers are moody, sometimes hyper and sometimes depressed. Many of us assume that, with love and understanding our kids will manage somehow. At the same time, it is known that 17 to 20 percent of young people live with a mental health condition that won’t get better without professional help.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

