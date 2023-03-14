Height is highly variable across the globe, with the tallest average heights for men and women in the Netherlands. The Guinness record for the tallest man ever is Robert Wadlow from Illinois, who was measured at 8 feet and 11 inches tall. Currently, the tallest American is 8 feet and 2 inches tall.

The average height for adult men in the United States is 5 feet and 9 inches, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. This is based on the records of almost 50,000 people. The average height for women in the United States is 5 feet 3 1/2 inches, reported in the same survey. For both genders, there were differences in height reported by ethnicity. Over the last 100 years or so in the United States, men have gotten almost two inches taller, and women have gotten about half an inch taller. Some of this increase is likely based on better nutrition and health.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription