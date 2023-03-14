Height is highly variable across the globe, with the tallest average heights for men and women in the Netherlands. The Guinness record for the tallest man ever is Robert Wadlow from Illinois, who was measured at 8 feet and 11 inches tall. Currently, the tallest American is 8 feet and 2 inches tall.
The average height for adult men in the United States is 5 feet and 9 inches, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. This is based on the records of almost 50,000 people. The average height for women in the United States is 5 feet 3 1/2 inches, reported in the same survey. For both genders, there were differences in height reported by ethnicity. Over the last 100 years or so in the United States, men have gotten almost two inches taller, and women have gotten about half an inch taller. Some of this increase is likely based on better nutrition and health.
Environmental and genetic factors also play a role. Nutrition has a huge impact on health and growth. Grandma always said, “you are what you eat!” We are fortunate in the United States where malnutrition does not loom as large as in other countries but still impacts growth and height of some of our citizens. There are also hormonal impacts — human growth hormone influences growth and is affected by sleep during childhood and adolescent years. Recent reports indicate there may be as many as 12,000 gene variants that contribute to height.
Now, a new study from the National Institutes of Health has found that drinking even modest amounts of coffee while pregnant can affect the growth of a child into adolescence. Of course, it is the caffeine that is the issue. Given that 80 percent of pregnant women consume caffeine, this could be a major health concern.
Each regular cup of coffee can contain 120 mg of caffeine, which is below the USDA recommended level of 200 mg/day. But a second cup or any other foods that contain caffeine like soda, tea or chocolate, and you are at that level. This current research has indicated you do not have to reach the 200 mg/day level to have a negative effect on your child’s growth.
Two studies followed 2,400 pregnant women and their children. The results indicated that children of women who consumed even low amounts of caffeine were shorter than those of mothers who did not consume any caffeine. Caffeine consumption was measured by taking samples from the pregnant women and measuring a breakdown product of caffeine called paraxanthine.
Children of women who consumed the highest levels of caffeine were more than 1/2 inch to almost an inch shorter at age 7 to 8. There were also some possible effects on body mass index (BMI) in the developing children. The study admits it cannot predict the final impact on adult height with the current data.
Does height really matter? There are some strong cultural and social pressures. Are some obsessed with height? Well, there are reports of people using surgery to extend their leg length to become taller!
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
