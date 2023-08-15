When my wife and I lived in China, we would often go for a walk in the local parks. These parks were always full of children playing and a group doing Tai Chi, many with some type of sword or spear. I enjoyed watching these people practice their deliberate movements, some fast, some slow. While I do not regularly practice Tai Chi, the principles of this form of exercise can have a profound impact on creating a healthy lifestyle.
Tai Chi is a form of mind-body exercise that focuses on purposeful movements and balance postures. It was originally started as a martial art. Another way to think of Tai Chi is as a form of movement meditation. The whole purpose of the exercise form is to highlight the balance between push and pull, forward and back, yin and yang, fast and slow. This is a great exercise for individuals who are unable to do the deep stretching associated with yoga.
There are significant health benefits from the practice of Tai Chi. Tai Chi has been shown to improve bone and muscle strength, flexibility and balance. Additionally, studies that show Tai Chi helps with cognitive function and even improves the immune system function and reduces inflammation. It also influences mood, improving symptoms of anxiety and depression. These benefits are heightened by healthy food choices and the regular social connections people form by doing Tai Chi with others.
There are many lessons we can take from the practice of Tai Chi and apply to our own lives. We should look at ourselves as moving through life as a Tai Chi practitioner. Life should be a balance of all the internal and external forces that try to propel us along at breakneck speeds. We need to slow down and find balance in our lives. We should recognize the natural flow and rhythm of life and seek to adapt ourselves to it. Rather than strive for the perfect “work-life” balance, it is better to be fully engaged in the activity we are doing. When working, focus on the task at hand. When at home, take time to engage with family. This provides a much more effective balance compared to trying to do work at home or take care of the home while at work.
Just like with Tai Chi, this balance doesn’t come naturally. It requires purposeful placement and positioning of ourselves. We must have a firm foundation in our core beliefs and understanding of ourselves. That allows us to then effectively use our hands to do our work. We also can’t do this alone. The most effective Tai Chi practitioners surround themselves with others who help keep them accountable. Finally, remember that this takes time and practice. Take some time this week to evaluate how you can incorporate balance into your life. What needs to be taken away or added to get you back into balance? I’ve got some ideas for myself.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
