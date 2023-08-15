When my wife and I lived in China, we would often go for a walk in the local parks. These parks were always full of children playing and a group doing Tai Chi, many with some type of sword or spear. I enjoyed watching these people practice their deliberate movements, some fast, some slow. While I do not regularly practice Tai Chi, the principles of this form of exercise can have a profound impact on creating a healthy lifestyle.

Tai Chi is a form of mind-body exercise that focuses on purposeful movements and balance postures. It was originally started as a martial art. Another way to think of Tai Chi is as a form of movement meditation. The whole purpose of the exercise form is to highlight the balance between push and pull, forward and back, yin and yang, fast and slow. This is a great exercise for individuals who are unable to do the deep stretching associated with yoga.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

