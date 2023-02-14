A recent study published in JAMA Pediatr 2023 by E.C. Law et al. discusses an alarming association between screen time use greater than 2 hours in children under the age of 24 months and poorer executive function in the same children at 9 years. The researchers collected neurodevelopmental data at 12 months and child attention and executive function at 9 years. Infant screen time was by parent report.

An EEG was done at 18 months of age. An electroencephalogram (EEG) is a test that measures electrical activity in the brain using small metal discs attached to the scalp. Brain cells communicate via electrical impulses and are active all the time, even during sleep. This activity shows up as wavy lines. These wavy lines can diagnose seizures and other brain disorders, such as brain dysfunction, from a variety of causes.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

