What is life expectancy? What does it mean and what we can predict for our own lives and that of our children? Life expectancy is a statistic based on the age at death of groups, separated by nationality, gender or other defining characteristics. Small dogs live longer than big dogs. It is a prediction of the age a person born in a particular year would be expected to live if things did not change over their lifetime.

Bill Bryson discusses this in his book, "The Body." He explains that the life expectancy of American men born in 1900 was 46 years but that doesn’t mean that most 46-year-old men keeled over. Life expectancies were short because so many children died in infancy and that dragged the average down. If a person got past childhood, a person had a reasonable chance of living to old age. In 1950, 216 children in every thousand, nearly a quarter, died before age 5. Thanks to antibiotics and vaccines the figure has dropped to a rarity. In 1921, America had about 200,000 cases of diphtheria and, with vaccination, by 1980 there were 3 cases.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription