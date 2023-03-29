Biomedical research is always pushing the boundaries as we advance our knowledge of how our bodies work and what happens to them when things go wrong that result in disease. A recent advance is the ability of scientists to create and grow small versions of human organs in the lab. These miniature organs are called organoids, and they work like real human organs. This makes them great models for studying disease. Organoids have been developed for the human intestine, brain, kidney and lungs. Recent reports describe a new organoid system that models human bone marrow.

What do you know about your bone marrow? Probably not a lot. This is the spongy center of our bones. There are two different types of bone marrow: red and white. Red bone marrow has stem cells that become red blood cells. You may remember that red blood cells carry oxygen throughout your body. White marrow produces white blood cells, which make up our immune system. As you can imagine, the bone marrow is critically important. It plays a role in normal healthy bodies and helps us fight disease. It can also be the source of blood diseases and, of course, different cancers.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

