Even for us Texans, the weather has been uncomfortably hot. The warm temperatures and rainfall-associated standing water act as breeding grounds for another annoyance — mosquitos. In addition to pesky bites and itching, there are potential health risks because of the germs mosquitos carry. These include Zika, West Nile, Chikungunya and Dengue viruses, as well as malaria parasites. Most of these infections occur regularly in tropical climates, such as those of South America and Africa.

Once a regular occurrence in the United States, malaria was eliminated within our borders in the 1950s with the use of the insecticides like DDT. Cases still occur annually, but these are in travelers who were infected elsewhere outside of the states. Recently, malaria has made the headlines as cases have occurred in Florida and Texas in people who have not traveled.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription