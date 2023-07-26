Even for us Texans, the weather has been uncomfortably hot. The warm temperatures and rainfall-associated standing water act as breeding grounds for another annoyance — mosquitos. In addition to pesky bites and itching, there are potential health risks because of the germs mosquitos carry. These include Zika, West Nile, Chikungunya and Dengue viruses, as well as malaria parasites. Most of these infections occur regularly in tropical climates, such as those of South America and Africa.
Once a regular occurrence in the United States, malaria was eliminated within our borders in the 1950s with the use of the insecticides like DDT. Cases still occur annually, but these are in travelers who were infected elsewhere outside of the states. Recently, malaria has made the headlines as cases have occurred in Florida and Texas in people who have not traveled.
Five species of malaria parasites can cause disease in humans. People catch malaria when bitten by an infected mosquito. The parasite first sets up shop in the liver and then infects red blood cells. The parasite multiplies inside the red blood cells and causes them to burst, releasing more parasites to infect more red blood cells. Mosquitos pick up the malaria parasite by taking a blood meal from an infected person.
Symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, body aches, nausea and vomiting develop as our immune system fights the parasites. Complications of malaria include severely low blood and platelet counts, kidney and liver failure, seizures, coma and potentially death. Hospitalization is often necessary to administer antimalarial medications and to treat potential complications. Most people fully recover.
Malaria is a major public health concern globally with more than 240 million severe cases occurring annually. Young children are the most vulnerable with nearly half a million deaths occurring in those under 5 years of age. Because the majority of these deaths occur in Sub-Saharan Africa, a recently developed vaccine known as Mosquirix, is being deployed in this region. Children 6 weeks to 17 months are being vaccinated. The vaccine benefit is short-lived but decreases malaria infection by almost half, saving one life for every 200 vaccinated children. Research is underway to develop better malaria vaccines. There are currently 29 vaccines in different stages of clinical trials.
Mosquirix is not for those planning a safari or traveling to malaria-prone areas. It is geared toward children living in hard-hit countries. For travelers heading to areas with malaria, a visit to a travel clinic beforehand is a good idea. The clinic can provide information on precautions (such as DEET mosquito repellants, mosquito nets and appropriate clothing) and prescribe medications to prevent infection. Malaria is preventable.
Because of international travel, population migration and climate change, diseases spread by mosquitos may begin to occur in greater numbers in the United States. Existing vaccines and new ones under development will play a major role in keeping us safe from such diseases. But for now, just keep using your mosquito repellant.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
