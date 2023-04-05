Over the past month, pollen levels in Houston and Galveston have been at all-time highs compared to previous years. I have noticed this myself recently with an increase in nasal congestion, occasional cough, that irritating tickle in the back of my throat and frequent sneezing (usually in batches of three). These are common symptoms of allergic rhinitis.
There are several integrative therapies that can help with allergies. One of the best strategies is to remove the cause of your allergies. This can be done indoors through a HEPA filter in the rooms you are in most often. The other way to reduce exposure to allergens is to utilize nasal saline rinses. Using a Neti pot or nasal saline rinse with filtered water twice a day will significantly reduce allergy symptoms and nasal congestion. Acupuncture has also been shown to help with allergy symptoms, though some people may have issues with needles.
What we eat also plays a role in our allergies. Local honey is a great therapy that can reduce allergy symptoms. This works by familiarizing your body’s immune system with local pollens through the stomach and intestines. An excellent way to get superior quality local honey is to visit Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market, which occurs every Sunday. When my allergies act up, I usually add a bit of honey to my tea. The other food-based treatment is to increase the healthy, antioxidant-rich foods we eat, such as:
• Fruits: Apples, pears, all berries (especially dark red and blue), grapes, pomegranates, oranges, peaches, bananas, lemons, limes, grapefruit, plums and apricots.
• Vegetables: red and green onions, artichokes, snap peas and okra.
• Herbs and spices: cloves, parsley, dill, thyme, capers, cacao, oregano, sage and rosemary.
• Beans: black, kidney, fava and pinto.
• Beverages: fresh pressed juices, black, red and green tea.
• Nuts and seeds: walnuts, pecans, pistachio, cashew and flax.
There are also a few supplements that can also be helpful for allergy symptoms. Butterbur, Stinging Nettle and Quercetin have all been shown to help with allergy symptoms, though more research is needed. These supplements are usually taken 3-4 times a day, which can cause issues with compliance. Vitamin C can help reduce inflammation and allergy symptoms through its antioxidant effects. I would recommend getting it through food rather than a supplement form though. Fish oil may be helpful due to its anti-inflammatory effect. Finally, magnesium has been shown to help with allergy symptoms when taking around 500 mg. a day. Be careful, as this can sometimes cause an upset stomach or loose stools. If that occurs, lower the dose, or take it every other day.
If all else fails, speak to your doctor about prescription medications to help with your symptoms. Over-the-counter medications such as loratadine, fexofenadine or cetirizine are helpful. There are also oral prescription medications, nasal sprays and even injection therapy available for severe cases that significantly impact your life. Here’s hoping your sneezes are few and far between.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
