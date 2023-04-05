Over the past month, pollen levels in Houston and Galveston have been at all-time highs compared to previous years. I have noticed this myself recently with an increase in nasal congestion, occasional cough, that irritating tickle in the back of my throat and frequent sneezing (usually in batches of three). These are common symptoms of allergic rhinitis.

There are several integrative therapies that can help with allergies. One of the best strategies is to remove the cause of your allergies. This can be done indoors through a HEPA filter in the rooms you are in most often. The other way to reduce exposure to allergens is to utilize nasal saline rinses. Using a Neti pot or nasal saline rinse with filtered water twice a day will significantly reduce allergy symptoms and nasal congestion. Acupuncture has also been shown to help with allergy symptoms, though some people may have issues with needles.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

