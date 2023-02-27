Every week there is a report published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Another wording for this publication could be the Sickness and Death Weekly Report. This publication began in 1930 and its main job is to be a central publication for reporting to the nation what is being seen and reported by the individual state’s public health information. By seeing the report of diseases (AIDS, West Nile Virus, flu) or health conditions (diabetes, heart disease, addiction), recommendations can be made to prevent or treat the behaviors that cause these conditions.

Shockingly, in mid-February there was the following report: Fruit, Vegetable, and Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake Among Young Children, by State-United States, 2021. Most concerning is the following information about what children aged 1-5 years ate during the preceding week: “Approximately one in three children did not eat a daily fruit, nearly one half did not eat a daily vegetable and more than one half drank a sugar sweetened beverage a least once”. The percentages did vary from state to state for example in Vermont, 30.4 percent of children did not eat a daily vegetable while 64.3 percent did not eat a daily vegetable in Louisiana.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription