We are under constant assault by attackers and we struggle to maintain our defenses. We have some great weapons and are developing new ones all the time. Does this have something to do with Ukraine or international terrorists? Is Attila the Hun returning? No, here in 2023, the horde is infectious bacteria that can cause human infections.

Well, just how many annual deaths are attributable to these microscopic invaders? A study by the Global Burden of Disease, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, reported that there were 7.7 million deaths worldwide from the top 33 bacterial pathogens. These 33 account for almost 14 percent of total deaths in the world and close to 60 percent of sepsis deaths. Overall, bacteria are the second leading cause of death in the world. This extensive study examined over 300 million records along with isolated bacteria from patients to establish their cause of death.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

