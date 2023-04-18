We are under constant assault by attackers and we struggle to maintain our defenses. We have some great weapons and are developing new ones all the time. Does this have something to do with Ukraine or international terrorists? Is Attila the Hun returning? No, here in 2023, the horde is infectious bacteria that can cause human infections.
Well, just how many annual deaths are attributable to these microscopic invaders? A study by the Global Burden of Disease, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, reported that there were 7.7 million deaths worldwide from the top 33 bacterial pathogens. These 33 account for almost 14 percent of total deaths in the world and close to 60 percent of sepsis deaths. Overall, bacteria are the second leading cause of death in the world. This extensive study examined over 300 million records along with isolated bacteria from patients to establish their cause of death.
In 2019, just five bacteria accounted for over 50 percent of the global deaths from bacteria. Many contribute to sepsis, a leading cause of death worldwide. You probably have heard these names before: E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
Just three syndromes: Abdominal infections, bloodstream infections and lower respiratory infections caused three quarters of the 7.7 million deaths. Staphylococcus aureus, commonly called Staph, was the leader in global deaths in 135 countries while E. coli caused almost 1 million deaths. In children under five, there were over 3 million deaths from bacterial sepsis and over 1.2 million deaths from respiratory infections. In children ages five to 14, typhoid fever caused by Salmonella enterica serovar typhi accounted for almost 50,000 deaths.
In many cases, these numbers reflect the public health differences seen between rich and poor countries. For example, in sub-Saharan Africa where public health resources are few, there were 230 deaths from bacterial infections per 100,000 people. In high income countries with advanced medical and public health systems, the death rate was less than 25 percent of that level.
This work revealed the true burden of bacterial disease. There were more deaths in 2019 from just two of the bacteria, E.coli and Staph, than those observed from HIV/AIDS.
Antibiotic resistance in these microbes is a huge factor in why they are so deadly. Even here in the United States, there were almost 3 million antibiotic resistant infections leading to 35,000 deaths. The good news is that decades-long prevention and infection control measures are having an impact. Since the last report in 2013, there were almost 20 percent fewer deaths attributable to antibiotic resistant bacteria.
How can we further slow the horde? Wash your hands! Keep resistant bacteria out of the food supply and control their spread in animals. And of course, reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics. While much of our attention has been focused on newly arising viruses, we must respect our age-old enemies, the bacteria!
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.