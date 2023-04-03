Honeybees have had a rough time as of late. Pollution, pesticides and a number of infectious diseases are taking a terrible toll. The good news is that vaccines may help keep these honeybees doing what they do best, pollinating and making honey.
Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave conditional approval for a vaccine against American foulbrood. Foulbrood is an infectious, bacterial disease caused by Paenibacillus larvae, which weakens and kills honeybee colonies. Bees develop in a manner similar to butterflies. In the earliest stage, they have no wings, legs, antennae or eyes and are called larvae. Once big enough, the larvae pupate by spinning a cocoon around themselves and change into the familiar form of the adult honeybee. Foulbrood occurs when workers feed larvae honey containing the bacteria. The larvae die and rot, causing a noticeable foul odor when the hive is opened. Hence, the name foulbrood. Foulbrood does not harm humans.
Foulbrood bacteria are tough and can remain infectious in a dormant state for more than 50 years. The bacteria can be found in honey, beeswax, hive components and equipment used to harvest honey. The bacteria are very resistant to heat and chemical disinfectants. The only way to sterilize equipment and hive materials is with gamma or X-ray irradiation. Infected hives can be treated by feeding the bees antibiotics. Unfortunately, the bacteria start growing again when the antibiotics are stopped. Infected hives are often burned with the bees inside to keep the disease from spreading to other hives.
For those who have been stung by bees, it may be entertaining to imagine bees being jabbed with little vaccine-filled syringes. Of course, that is completely impractical. The vaccine, made from the killed bacteria, is mixed into food given to the worker bees. In turn, the worker bees produce royal jelly containing the vaccine and feed it to the queen. The vaccine is incorporated into her eggs, and the larvae that hatch from the eggs are immune to foulbrood.
The honeybee's immune system works differently from ours. Honeybees do not make antibodies, yet exposure to the dead bacteria still stimulates a protective immune response. Because the vaccine is natural, honey from vaccinated hives can be labeled as organic.
The company that produces the vaccine plans widespread distribution in two years. Researchers feel that this vaccine strategy may work for viral, fungal and other bacterial diseases that attack honeybees. If so, this advance will play a major role in keeping honeybees healthy so they can continue to pollinate our crops and produce honey.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
