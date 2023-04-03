Honeybees have had a rough time as of late. Pollution, pesticides and a number of infectious diseases are taking a terrible toll. The good news is that vaccines may help keep these honeybees doing what they do best, pollinating and making honey.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave conditional approval for a vaccine against American foulbrood. Foulbrood is an infectious, bacterial disease caused by Paenibacillus larvae, which weakens and kills honeybee colonies. Bees develop in a manner similar to butterflies. In the earliest stage, they have no wings, legs, antennae or eyes and are called larvae. Once big enough, the larvae pupate by spinning a cocoon around themselves and change into the familiar form of the adult honeybee. Foulbrood occurs when workers feed larvae honey containing the bacteria. The larvae die and rot, causing a noticeable foul odor when the hive is opened. Hence, the name foulbrood. Foulbrood does not harm humans.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription