“I have something called Osteogenesis Imperfecta. It's a genetic disorder. I don't make a particular protein very well and it makes my bones very low in density... very easy to break.”
— Elijah Price (Mr. Glass), "Unbreakable"
As a teenager, I liked the movie "Unbreakable," starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. The film is a modern-day superhero tale regarding extreme opposites — a man whose bones are unbreakable and a man whose bones break with the slightest pressure. The movie got me thinking about how important our bone health is. As we age, one significant risk to our health is a broken bone (fracture). A fractured hip or leg can immobilize an individual and significantly impair their health and ability to care for themselves. The medical term for weak bones is osteopenia (mild) or osteoporosis (severe). This is why caring for ourselves and our bone health is important to our overall health and well-being.
For regular readers, it comes as no surprise that the two things that most affect our bone health are diet and exercise. The first recommendation is to limit sodium intake to 2,300 mg a day or less. For comparison, the average American intakes 3,400 mg of salt a day. Salt can increase the excretion of calcium (a necessary mineral for bone health). Sugar is another substance that has a significant impact on bone health. High glycemic foods cause the body to not break down and rebuild bone effectively. It also causes the body to lose calcium through our urine. This is why diabetes is an independent risk factor for osteoporosis.
There are several studies that found that high-sugar soft drinks and more than 4 cups of coffee per day increase osteoporosis risk in post-menopausal women. Alcohol consumption and smoking negatively affect both men's and women’s bone health. The highly processed diet of most Americans also has a negative impact on our bone health because of the high salt and sugar intake associated with the Standard American Daily Diet (SAD diet). However, strict vegetarian and vegan diets also negatively affect bone health due to lower protein and vitamin D consumption in those diets. The Mediterranean and Anti-inflammatory diets have been shown to improve bone density and reduce the risk of hip fractures.
Regular physical activity with the inclusion of weight training has been shown to improve bone strength and reduce the risk of fractures in older populations. This is especially important in women as there is an increased level of bone loss following menopause. A Swiss study found that moderate (1 hour/week) and high levels of leisure physical activity lowered fracture risk. Walking for up to 4 hours a week can lower our risk of fracture by about 41 percent. This is because physical activity improves our balance, strengthens hip and leg muscles needed to protect the leg, hip and pelvic bones, and improves blood supply to the extremities to promote healing and function. In general, try to aim for 30 to 45 minutes of exercise 4 to 5 days a week. Weight training should be included for 2 of those days. Tai chi is a great exercise to engage in due to its effect on balance, thus reducing the risk of falls.
Next week I will share supplements that can help with bone health.
