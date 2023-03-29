Recently, I became interested in the effect of water on our health. It is estimated that 50-70 percent of our body weight is water, so it makes sense that water is vital to optimal health.
Water plays an instrumental role in maintaining the normal functions of life. Appropriate hydration is linked to improved maintenance of body temperature, improved digestion, weight loss, healthier skin, improved energy levels, and better immune function. The only other things that have these same benefits are a healthy, plant-based diet and regular physical activity.
One of the first questions that typically come up about water is the amount. How much water should we drink per day? This question is tricky to answer as it is specific to the individual. In general, one should aim to intake 10-16 cups of water a day. This equates to 80-130 ounces of water per day. Some of that water typically comes in the foods that we eat, but 80 percent should be in liquid form. A straightforward way to get close to the amount of water we need is to drink 10-14 ounces of water immediately upon waking up and before each meal. This would get us halfway to the goal by dinner. Then make sure to drink another cup of water with each meal to complete the recommended amount of water intake per day. If exercising, plan to drink on the higher end of the recommended intake to make up for sweat loss.
Another question that comes up is about the quality of the water we drink. In most of the United States, there is little difference between tap and filtered water. Filtered water removes contaminants, chemicals used to purify the water, sulfates, and hydrogen sulfide that affect the taste of the water. Recently, high-pH water has gained popularity, but the research shows that higher pH water does not significantly alter the effect of the water on our health. Be cautious with bottled water as the chemicals from the plastic can get into the water and affect the liver and kidneys. Studies have even shown that these chemicals can affect sperm count and increase the risk of breast cancer. When possible, use glass, stainless steel or BPA-free reusable bottles instead of using plastic bottles
Finally, at what rate should we drink all this water? In general, you should aim to get most of your water during the first 10 hours you are awake. Whether you take in small amounts throughout the day or in large amounts occasionally is a personal preference. There is so much more we could discuss on the health benefits of water and how to get the most out of your water intake, but we do not have enough time (or space) to get into that. My challenge for you this week is to try to drink at least 80 ounces of water per day every day this week. See if it makes a difference in how you feel.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
