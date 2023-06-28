With Texas reaching record highs in temperature and summer now fully upon us, many of us may be feeling the heat when we go outside. This means increased risk of heat-related injuries such as heatstroke, sunburn or dehydration. We have discussed in the past how aloe vera can be used for sunburn healing, but there are several other aspects of this amazing plant that can benefit our health.
Aloe vera is a succulent plant species that grows well in almost all types of climates. It is considered an invasive species of plant in many parts of the world. It is used extensively in the cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical industries with an estimated value of $13 billion globally. You may recognize it for its long thick leaves that have a fleshy or slimy gel interior when broken off. This gel is a mix of water, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants. This gel is what is mostly used in healthcare products.
The antioxidants in aloe vera contain certain compounds that help slow or stop the growth of bacteria and promote the healing of wounds. When I was a child, if we got hurt while playing outside, it was common for us to break off part of the aloe vera plant and just rub the gel onto our wound. No need for Band-Aids or Neosporin. In researching, I learned that Americans have been using aloe vera since the early 1800s.
Because of its high water content and cooling properties, aloe vera also acts as a great topical treatment to promote healing in sunburns. One study found that aloe vera can reduce the healing time of burns by up to 9 days faster than conventional methods.
Another, lesser-known use of aloe vera is its use in dental and mouth issues. Studies have found that aloe vera juice was just as effective as mouthwash in reducing and preventing dental plaque. It also may help promote faster healing and reduce the pain of canker sores inside the mouth, though it didn’t work as quickly as conventional treatment.
In addition to all the above benefits, aloe vera has also been shown to prevent wrinkles and improve skin elasticity, improve constipation symptoms and even lower blood sugar for those with diabetes. However, caution should be taken when ingesting aloe vera. Some of the compounds in aloe vera can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and possibly even liver damage with long-term oral use.
Aloe vera comes in many different forms such as gels, juice, supplements, oils and even powders. The best effects are seen when used more topically than when ingested. As always, speak with your physician or integrative medicine doc for further questions before using this as a treatment for any significant medical condition like diabetes or chronic constipation. What I find works best is to keep a small planter with an aloe vera plant at home. The plants are easy to care for and will be ready to use whenever needed.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
