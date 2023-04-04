Ask anyone who has gone to their regular grocery store and tried to go around the store in the opposite direction than usually traveled if they felt slightly disorientated or forgot something important. Each person has routines built into daily life, starting in infancy with establishing sleep and feeding patterns. By the time they are adults, many routines or patterns, good or bad, are so well established that changes are hard.

Healthy routines are good for families. It helps to get things done and to have time for fun. Routines help family members know what they should do and when they should do it. They let children know what is important for their family. Some routines are special and are called rituals. These can help strengthen your family’s shared beliefs and values.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

