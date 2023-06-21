Last week, I had the opportunity to watch an eye-opening documentary on the global population’s increasing demand for meat. It also reviewed the effect of raising livestock for consumption is having on our environment. The vast majority of food grown in the world is not for human consumption, but for livestock.
There are increasing concerns regarding deforestation efforts to create more plains for animals. In Brazil, indigenous peoples are having their land taken away by companies that are using the forest as grazing pastures for their animals. There have been numerous reports released by U.S. and world environmental agencies that indicate the current growth rate of animal agriculture is unsustainable and will significantly impact both climate and food availability in the next 20-30 years.
Interestingly enough, one of the greatest things we can do to help our environment goes back to the simple rules for healthy eating we have discussed numerous times before. I regularly tell people to follow three rules for healthy eating. I took these rules from Michael Pollan’s book “Food Rules.” Rule No. 1: Eat real food. This means, eating things your grandparents would have recognized as food. Eat food that has little to no additional additives. If you cannot pronounce more than two ingredients in a food item, that item is not real food. It is an edible food-like substance.
Rule No. 2 is “not too much.” As Americans, we eat too much food. Our stomach is the size of a loosely held fist, but our plates are typically bigger than our heads. Some of the best ways to cut back on eating too much food are to use smaller plates, drink a glass of water before each meal and take time to eat slowly and purposefully. Individuals who take time to enjoy the act of eating, typically eat less and report enjoying the meal more than those who eat quickly.
The third rule for healthy eating is this: Mostly plants. I’m not saying don’t eat meat, but we should be eating significantly less meat than what we currently do. There are some great health benefits found in certain meats. However, the current demand for meat is potentially causing a global crisis and leading some food providers to cut corners or choose cheaper options that destroy any possible nutritional value provided by the meat. For example, fish farms are notorious for spraying pesticides and antibiotics into the water with the fish. This leads to those chemicals being deposited into the meat of the fish and ultimately ingested by us.
By reducing our consumption of meat to once or twice a week, we can begin to require better quality of meat from manufacturers and truly get the best health benefits from the meat in our diet. A downstream effect would then lead to better care of our environment and possibly slow down the effects of climate change we are seeing today. While one person’s dietary change won’t fix everything, it does make a difference. We can make a difference.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
