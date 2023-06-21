Last week, I had the opportunity to watch an eye-opening documentary on the global population’s increasing demand for meat. It also reviewed the effect of raising livestock for consumption is having on our environment. The vast majority of food grown in the world is not for human consumption, but for livestock.

There are increasing concerns regarding deforestation efforts to create more plains for animals. In Brazil, indigenous peoples are having their land taken away by companies that are using the forest as grazing pastures for their animals. There have been numerous reports released by U.S. and world environmental agencies that indicate the current growth rate of animal agriculture is unsustainable and will significantly impact both climate and food availability in the next 20-30 years.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription