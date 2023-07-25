Children’s behavior, certainly their “bad” behavior, can drive a parent crazy. Perhaps the most irritating behavior is when children do the opposite of what they have been told. Every parent has said some of the following: “Behave.” “Be good.” “Cut it out.” “Act your age.” “Straighten up.” Perhaps they remember their parents saying the same thing.

Parents wonder why children don’t do as they say. Don’t they listen? Of course, there are many reasons why children don’t “behave.” Children’s short-term memory isn’t always as good as we would like. When they are tired and irritable they can’t process or modulate their behavior as well. (Of course that goes for parents as well.)

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

