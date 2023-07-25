Children’s behavior, certainly their “bad” behavior, can drive a parent crazy. Perhaps the most irritating behavior is when children do the opposite of what they have been told. Every parent has said some of the following: “Behave.” “Be good.” “Cut it out.” “Act your age.” “Straighten up.” Perhaps they remember their parents saying the same thing.
Parents wonder why children don’t do as they say. Don’t they listen? Of course, there are many reasons why children don’t “behave.” Children’s short-term memory isn’t always as good as we would like. When they are tired and irritable they can’t process or modulate their behavior as well. (Of course that goes for parents as well.)
Children are delightful because of their ceaseless curiosity of learning about new things, new interpersonal experiences and about how things work. This curiosity bounces their attention from one thing to another no matter what has been said before as all these “things” are much more interesting.
If you look at the parental commands above, can you define what behavior is being requested exactly? If a parent says to a three-year-old or an eight-year-old “act your age” and they proceed to act like a three-year-old or eight-year-old, are they misbehaving or is there too much vagueness in the request? Children often don’t follow these requests because they don’t really know what is expected.
Of course, the first rule of good behavior is for the parental partners to be good role models. If a parent does not want their child to curse in public they should not curse at home. Second, children do need verbal guidance but that needs to be done at their age and language ability. The younger the child the more the parent will need to speak with inflection and facial expressions. Their statements need to be shorter and simpler.
Basic tips for communication include focusing on what they can do rather than what they can’t such as “throw the ball outside” or “talk very quietly when we are in church.” It helps to teach about the function of an object such as “chairs are for sitting on; you may not use one to climb.”
Some things seem so obvious to parents it is hard to remember how to communicate ideas to a young child. For instance, introducing a newborn sibling to a toddler a parent might say “be gentle” but what does that mean exactly? Demonstrating a careful gentle touch or a gentle hug would be helpful. Praising their gentle strokes as soon as they are demonstrated helps to continue this behavior.
Give children reasons for expectations. “I want you to be safe crossing the street. I expect you to hold on to my hand.” Many things seem so obvious for safe and respectful behavior. It is important to clearly communicate parental expectations in an age-appropriate manner and set a good example. Sometimes we just have to think about what we are saying. Repetition and praise are great teachers.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.