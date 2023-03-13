Much confusion exists today about many aspects of our daily lives. There is confusion about simple things such as whether it is safe to eat eggs for breakfast, or very complicated things, such as whether we are in a recession or whether bitcoins are real money. Trying to determine what is true is not simple and is made more difficult when there are new, usually many-syllable, words to describe what is known. Another problem in learning what is true is our amazing new ability to access many sources of information through the internet. These sources are available in less than a second but determining which source is reliable takes many seconds or may not be found.
Gender identity seems to be one of the areas that is causing a great deal of confusion. What is gender identity? In the old days the person helping to deliver the baby looked “down there” and pronounced that the baby is a girl or a boy. Simple, straight forward. This is referred to as sex or assigned gender.
However, even centuries ago there were infants whose anatomy “down there” was hard to identify or even so grossly malformed that even the bladder and rectum were not normal. There was no knowledge of the sex chromosomes (X, Y) so that was not available. This was/is called ambiguous genitalia. So families waited to see how they developed as male or female.
Gender identity is the internal sense people have about who they are. This sense comes from biologic causes of hormones and genes. Other influences can be developmental and environmental conditions. This identity may be female, male, somewhere in between, a combination of both or neither. As we learn more about human development, all aspects are on a spectrum with most lumped in the middle.
Most children’s gender identity matches the anatomy “down there." However for some the match between their assigned identity and their gender identity is not so clear. Typically gender identity develops in stages: Around age two children are conscious of the physical differences between boys and girls; before their third birthday children can easily label themselves as either girl or boy and by age four most children have a stable sense of their gender identity or gender-diverse identity.
During the same ages as above children learn gender role behavior such as “things boys do” or “things girls do." Playing the role of the opposite sex is a normal part of gender development regardless of their future gender identity. Interestingly those few children who do not identify with their anatomy (gender-diverse identity) know their own gender as clearly and consistently as their developmentally matched children and benefit from the same level of support, love and social acceptance. They are responded to internal factors, hormones and genes, some of those many syllable words are known and some are soon to be known. It is how they are made.
For more information on this highly emotional subject, a starting place is healthychildren.org on gender identity.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
