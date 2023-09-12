Most people today would not buy snake oil as a cure for anything. It is a part of the human experience to know that the buyer has to be careful about what the seller claims about his product. We live in an age of massive advertising about all sorts of products and that is very true about the food industry.

Many people are skeptical about what is recommended for their diet particularly if the recommendations state they should not be eating or drinking something they like. Research about the long-term effects of diet on human healthy survival is no more than 200 years old. Of course, it was noticed that there were long-term effects of what is consumed and health outcomes in ancient times.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription