Men have few options for contraception — they are limited to using condoms or getting a vasectomy. A recent discovery may provide men with another option: a drug that can be taken before sex to temporarily stop sperm from migrating to the egg and prevent pregnancy. Women, you can rejoice!
Nearly half of all pregnancies are unintended, and that number is even higher among teens. We clearly need more options for family planning. Because men produce about 1,000 sperm per second, any male contraceptive must be able to prevent the millions of sperm from fertilizing an egg. Although condoms are 98 percent effective when used correctly and all the time, in real life, that number is about 87 percent.
A vasectomy is a surgical procedure that severs and seals off the vas deferens, which are the tubes that carry sperm to the urethra in preparation for ejaculation. Vasectomies are permanent and almost 100 percent effective after the patient recovers from the surgery. Reversing a vasectomy involves another surgery to reconnect the vas deferens, and the success rate is between 60 percent and 95 percent. After reversal, the pregnancy success rate is about 50 percent, which declines 15 years after a vasectomy.
Similar to options available for women, scientists have tested hormonal birth control for men. One option, targeting hormones that regulate sperm maturation, is highly effective but has significant side effects. Another hormone therapy is a topical gel that is undergoing testing worldwide. Several non-hormonal contraceptives are being tested but are not yet available because of a variety of complications.
Two friends and scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have been doing research on a cellular signaling protein called soluble adenylyl cyclase (sAC). When they genetically engineered mice to deactivate the gene for sAC, they found that the mice were sterile. A post-doctoral research fellow in their lab discovered that mice treated with sAC inhibitors produced sperm that were incapable of swimming forward. Other scientists also discovered that men without an sAC gene were infertile but otherwise healthy, suggesting that drugs targeting sAC in humans might be a good option for birth control.
The scientists found several sAC inhibitors that blocked egg fertilization for both mice and humans in a lab dish. To work in patients, the inhibitors must be effective when delivered throughout the body and last until the sperm reach an egg.
A single dose of one of the sAC inhibitors immobilized mouse sperm for two and a half hours and remained effective in the female reproductive tract. After three hours, the sperm started to regain mobility and after 24 hours, they were back to normal. Male mice given the drug exhibited normal mating behavior but did not impregnate female mice.
If they make it through all the regulatory steps and clinical trials, sAC inhibitors would be a reversible or temporary contraceptive that could be taken only as needed, allowing men to make day-to-day decisions about their fertility. This would be huge in sharing the burden of contraception with women.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
