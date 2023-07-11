Men have few options for contraception — they are limited to using condoms or getting a vasectomy. A recent discovery may provide men with another option: a drug that can be taken before sex to temporarily stop sperm from migrating to the egg and prevent pregnancy. Women, you can rejoice!

Nearly half of all pregnancies are unintended, and that number is even higher among teens. We clearly need more options for family planning. Because men produce about 1,000 sperm per second, any male contraceptive must be able to prevent the millions of sperm from fertilizing an egg. Although condoms are 98 percent effective when used correctly and all the time, in real life, that number is about 87 percent.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

