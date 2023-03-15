My wife and I are teaching our 3-year-old daughter about boundaries. Simple things such as our tone of voice, not touching people without permission and how to respectfully say “no” if you do not want to share. We are excited for her to be gaining this autonomy — except during bedtime. As I thought about boundaries, it made me wonder what potential health benefits can be seen when we exert our boundaries in life.
By the term “boundaries,” I am referring to a set of rules or guidelines regarding how we want to be treated. One of the best ways to establish a boundary is to have a focused conversation with individuals about what you want. For example, we had to request our family not to call at certain times during our daughter’s bedtime. Don’t apologize for your needs and be ready for some possible resistance, especially if this change is significant from what has been the normal interactions with that individual. When discussing these boundaries, try to do it in a calm moment when feelings are not high. Be clear in expressing your need lovingly. Make sure the individual recognizes that the boundary being set is about you and not them. Don’t use this method to attempt to dictate or control another’s behavior.
Setting healthy boundaries with others can have a profound impact on our health. Individuals who set boundaries have greater self-esteem, improved independence, a more focused self-identity and they learn how to express themselves and their values more effectively. Studies have found that by establishing boundaries in our lives, we honor our own needs, and these boundaries can lower stress levels and improve conflict management. Individuals with stronger boundaries have greater levels of compassion, decreased anxiety and feelings of resentment, and find that they have more time to pursue the activities they find enjoyable. Individuals who regularly set boundaries for themselves are also more likely to respect other individuals’ boundaries as well.
Again, remember that your boundaries are for you and not to control others. Your boundaries should be things for your well-being. Typical healthy boundaries may include turning off or not answering work emails after a certain time in the evening, saying “no” to certain requests, taking time for yourself or asking for space. Another healthy boundary is the right to change your mind. For example, my wife needs her time to exercise daily. I respect that need and boundary by keeping my daughter occupied while my wife exercises. We were able to navigate that boundary through conversation and mutual respect. Remember that boundaries are malleable and what was a boundary at one time, may not be the same need in the future. Pay attention to your own needs as you grow to ensure you meet those needs. For more information, the book Boundaries by Henry Cloud or Beyond Boundaries by Dr. John Townsend may be a great place to explore deeper.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
