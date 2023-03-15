My wife and I are teaching our 3-year-old daughter about boundaries. Simple things such as our tone of voice, not touching people without permission and how to respectfully say “no” if you do not want to share. We are excited for her to be gaining this autonomy — except during bedtime. As I thought about boundaries, it made me wonder what potential health benefits can be seen when we exert our boundaries in life.

By the term “boundaries,” I am referring to a set of rules or guidelines regarding how we want to be treated. One of the best ways to establish a boundary is to have a focused conversation with individuals about what you want. For example, we had to request our family not to call at certain times during our daughter’s bedtime. Don’t apologize for your needs and be ready for some possible resistance, especially if this change is significant from what has been the normal interactions with that individual. When discussing these boundaries, try to do it in a calm moment when feelings are not high. Be clear in expressing your need lovingly. Make sure the individual recognizes that the boundary being set is about you and not them. Don’t use this method to attempt to dictate or control another’s behavior.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription