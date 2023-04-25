Millions of Americans take drugs like statins to lower their levels of bad cholesterol (LDL-cholesterol) to reduce their chances of strokes and heart attacks. Until now, there have not been treatments that can reverse the accumulations of LDL-cholesterol in critical blood vessels once they occur. A recent study suggests that a drug called cysteamine can reduce accumulations of LDL-cholesterol and the resulting lesions called plaques in the blood vessels that lead to strokes and heart attacks.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in men and women of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. The term CVD refers to several diseases, including coronary artery disease and heart attacks. In the United States, a person dies of CVD every 38 seconds and in 2020, that accounted for about one out of every five deaths. CVD is also expensive, between 2017 and 2019, the cost of healthcare services, medicine and lost productivity associated with CVD averaged $229 billion per year.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

