Millions of Americans take drugs like statins to lower their levels of bad cholesterol (LDL-cholesterol) to reduce their chances of strokes and heart attacks. Until now, there have not been treatments that can reverse the accumulations of LDL-cholesterol in critical blood vessels once they occur. A recent study suggests that a drug called cysteamine can reduce accumulations of LDL-cholesterol and the resulting lesions called plaques in the blood vessels that lead to strokes and heart attacks.
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in men and women of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. The term CVD refers to several diseases, including coronary artery disease and heart attacks. In the United States, a person dies of CVD every 38 seconds and in 2020, that accounted for about one out of every five deaths. CVD is also expensive, between 2017 and 2019, the cost of healthcare services, medicine and lost productivity associated with CVD averaged $229 billion per year.
If there are high levels of LDL-cholesterol in the blood, it can oxidize and deposit in the blood vessels. This leads to inflammation, and lots of immune cells rush in to help. Some of the immune cells take up the fats and cholesterol, turning them into foam cells. Eventually, all these things pile up, and the cholesterol, fats, blood cells and other substances form plaques in the blood vessel. A protein cap forms on top of these plaques, preventing blood from nourishing the underlying cells, leading to some of these foam cells dying in the core of the plaque. As these plaques advance, they can rupture, creating blood clots that can block arteries in the heart, causing heart attacks, and in the brain, causing strokes.
One of the immune cells that contributes to plaques is macrophages. They collect LDL-cholesterol in little acidic bag-like structures called lysosomes, where it oxidizes. Now a new discovery has revealed that an antioxidant drug called cysteamine, which accumulates in lysosomes can reverse this process. Cysteamine is already approved for the treatment of a rare disease involving lysosomes called cystinosis.
Scientists anticipated that cysteamine would slow or stop the further development of plaques in the blood vessels, but the drug actually reversed the process. In a mouse model, mice treated with cysteamine had reductions in the size of the blood vessel plaques by 32-56 percent, depending on their location in the aorta, the largest artery in the body. There were also lower levels of the signaling molecules that drive inflammation and reductions in the number of macrophages in the blood vessels. The number of dead cells in the plaques also went down significantly.
In the treated mice, the plaques were also more stable and less likely to rupture, reducing the chance of strokes or heart attacks. Scientists are now looking to determine the best way to administer the drug and move it into clinical trials in humans. If human trials are successful, it will offer doctors a new way of treating millions of people and reduce the incidence of stroke and heart attacks.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
