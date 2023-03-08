There has been a lot of media buzz surrounding the high price of eggs. Contributing to the costs are inflation, the decreased availability of chicken feed because of the Ukrainian war and the ongoing outbreak of bird flu among poultry. In turn, the discussion led to speculation about whether bird flu could spread to people and cause another human pandemic. Should we be worried?
The current outbreak is a specific variety of bird flu known as H5N1. More than 240 people are known to have caught H5N1 since its discovery in the 1990s. Over half of the cases died from the illness. There is some good news. Recent cases in people appear to be milder, so the virus may be becoming less deadly.
Wild birds carry bird flu, and those that migrate carry it worldwide. Domestic turkeys, ducks and chickens often encounter wild birds on farms and poultry production facilities. Once introduced into a flock, the flu spreads quickly. The current outbreak, which began a little over a year ago, has resulted in the deaths of more than 44 million egg-laying hens in the United States. While some hens died from the flu, others were killed to control its spread. Unfortunately, vaccinating chickens against the flu does not solve the problem, as they can still spread the virus. The vaccinated chickens develop few symptoms making it tougher to detect the illness in a flock and start measures to control the virus.
To cause a human pandemic, the bird flu must improve its ability to infect mammals (animals with hair that nurse their young). The concern is growing that this may be occurring as many wild mammals, such as raccoons, foxes, bears and seals are becoming infected. This is unsurprising as they all eat birds, especially if they are sick or dead. A bigger hurdle to causing a pandemic is that the bird flu needs to change its route of spread. The bird flu is transmitted by the fecal-oral route in birds, but to be transmitted efficiently in humans will require it to be spread through coughing and sneezing. So far, there is not any evidence that this change is occurring. Infections in mammals, including humans, are only occurring with close contact with birds. No human infections have been found from eating properly cooked poultry or poultry products. There is no evidence of person-to-person spread.
Long before COVID, our government prepared for a bird flu pandemic. It invested in technologies to produce flu vaccines without using chicken eggs, as eggs are difficult to come by in a bird flu outbreak. Additionally, the NIH-sponsored clinical trials testing H5N1 vaccines in people. Researchers found that effective vaccination will require several doses and adding a substance known as an adjuvant to improve the immune response. The government has also stockpiled anti-flu medications in case of an outbreak.
So, does the high price of eggs predict a coming pandemic? Maybe. Should we worry? No, but researchers and our government need to keep an eye on the situation.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
