There has been a lot of media buzz surrounding the high price of eggs. Contributing to the costs are inflation, the decreased availability of chicken feed because of the Ukrainian war and the ongoing outbreak of bird flu among poultry. In turn, the discussion led to speculation about whether bird flu could spread to people and cause another human pandemic. Should we be worried?

The current outbreak is a specific variety of bird flu known as H5N1. More than 240 people are known to have caught H5N1 since its discovery in the 1990s. Over half of the cases died from the illness. There is some good news. Recent cases in people appear to be milder, so the virus may be becoming less deadly.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

