Mental health discussions are now daily topics. What exactly is mental illness? Not long ago it was felt that someone with mental illness was possessed by the devil or some evil spirit. While it is now generally accepted that mental illness can be helped by medication, there lingers a pervasive thought that if you just straightened up, things would be better. Wake up, make your bed and take on the world. As usual, it is not that simple.

The American Psychiatric Association states that mental illnesses are health conditions involving changes in emotion, thinking or behavior (or a combination of these) and can be associated with distress and/or problems functioning in social, work or family activities. Mental illness is a medical problem, just like heart disease or diabetes. Mental illness is common, with nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults experiencing some form of mental illness. The most common form is anxiety.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

