Channel surfing to find something interesting to watch is a common frustration in our house. Recently, we landed on a series called “Fortitude,” a murder mystery set in Eastern Iceland. The plot revolves around the discovery and recovery of a wooly mammoth from the Ice Age. Unknown to the characters in the drama, the thawed carcass is also home to eggs of a pathogenic wasp. As the eggs thaw and hatch, the wasps find the humans and lay their eggs in them, which drives them crazy. It’s “The Return of the Mummy” in the form of a wasp that terrorizes humans.
Permafrost extends from the ground surface into the ground up to several yards deep. It can remain frozen for hundreds to thousands of years. Global warming is now reducing permafrost in polar regions.
What is there to fear? People or animals that died many years ago that are buried in the permafrost are a bank of disease. Remember, microbes evolve, and our immune system may not have a way to recognize and fight them. Our immune systems did not recognize COVID, which led to the pandemic and well over 1 million deaths in just the United States.
In 2016, there was an outbreak of a bacterial disease called anthrax in Siberia. It came from a reindeer that had died of the disease 75 years previously. The carcass and bacterial spores were preserved in the permafrost. Warm weather thawed the permafrost, exposed the carcass and let the anthrax into the environment again. The unleashed bacterium killed more than 2,000 reindeer. In a nearby town, 90 people were infected, and a twelve-year-old boy died.
There are other examples of pathogens being preserved for many years in permafrost. Scientists have revived a virus that has been frozen in the Siberian permafrost for 30,000 years. This virus is not dangerous to humans, but it reminds us to be careful of all types of pathogens that are lurking frozen in the permafrost. Global warming may have a more sinister effect than just rising sea levels and parched crops.
But how could this happen here? Consider the 1918 Spanish flu. This influenza virus killed 20 million people worldwide. In 1997, a research team visited the Alaskan village of Brevig Mission. The village suffered a high mortality from the 1918 flu, and they buried 72 bodies in the permafrost. The team opened the grave and extracted lung tissue from the victims. In 2005, scientists announced they had revived the 1918 flu virus and studied its properties. Extreme biosafety precautions were taken to protect lab workers and prevent the escape of the virus. We have learned much about this deadly virus.
An important point is that one of the world’s most deadly pathogens was lurking in the permafrost and was revived to a living form. This means humans can be exposed to disease organisms preserved and frozen for thousands of years. This represents a public health menace that has been potentially thousands of years in the making.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
