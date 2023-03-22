Channel surfing to find something interesting to watch is a common frustration in our house. Recently, we landed on a series called “Fortitude,” a murder mystery set in Eastern Iceland. The plot revolves around the discovery and recovery of a wooly mammoth from the Ice Age. Unknown to the characters in the drama, the thawed carcass is also home to eggs of a pathogenic wasp. As the eggs thaw and hatch, the wasps find the humans and lay their eggs in them, which drives them crazy. It’s “The Return of the Mummy” in the form of a wasp that terrorizes humans.

Permafrost extends from the ground surface into the ground up to several yards deep. It can remain frozen for hundreds to thousands of years. Global warming is now reducing permafrost in polar regions.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

