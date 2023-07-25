Spinal cord injuries are devastating, and if the spinal cord is severed, it cannot heal, leaving victims paralyzed for life. Scientists have developed a new approach using “dancing molecules” to repair the spinal cord and reverse paralysis after a severe spinal cord injury (SCI).

SCIs vary in their effects on the patient based on where in the spine they occur. For example, an injury in the first seven vertebrae in the neck will affect all four limbs causing quadriplegia. Quadriplegia is any level of paralysis affecting all four extremities. Though many scientists are optimistic about future treatments that can heal a damaged spinal cord, current medical science has been unable to do so.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

