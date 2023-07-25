Spinal cord injuries are devastating, and if the spinal cord is severed, it cannot heal, leaving victims paralyzed for life. Scientists have developed a new approach using “dancing molecules” to repair the spinal cord and reverse paralysis after a severe spinal cord injury (SCI).
SCIs vary in their effects on the patient based on where in the spine they occur. For example, an injury in the first seven vertebrae in the neck will affect all four limbs causing quadriplegia. Quadriplegia is any level of paralysis affecting all four extremities. Though many scientists are optimistic about future treatments that can heal a damaged spinal cord, current medical science has been unable to do so.
According to the WHO, every year between 250,000 and 500,000 people suffer SCIs worldwide. In the United States, about 300,000 people currently live with an SCI. Up to 90 percent of SCIs are the result of traumatic injuries. People with SCIs are up to five times more likely to die prematurely when compared to those without such an injury.
Scientists have worked on ideas to help the tissue grow back and heal, but so far they have only limited effectiveness. Most of these ideas involve an artificial matrix for the new cells to grow on, ensuring that they take on the correct structure to heal the tissue. This new project builds on the previous idea, with a twist: using special “dancing” molecules to signal the body to heal itself.
The new research demonstrated that when these special signaling molecules are made to move in the right way, they can find the right cells and spur healing. The scientists created a liquid that once injected, forms a gel composed of a network of nanofibers that mimics the natural extracellular matrix (ECM) of the spinal column. The gel also includes two signaling molecules, and when it builds the ECM, the signaling molecules start to move. This movement ensures that the molecules reach spinal nerve cells as efficiently as possible.
Once these signaling molecules find the nerve cells, they start to work to make the cells repair the injury. The cells start to build new tissue, communicate with each other and minimize scarring.
Scientists tested the gel in paralyzed mice. In just four weeks after a single injection of the gel, the mice regained the ability to walk. By 12 weeks, the injected matrix broke down into nutrients for the cells and disappeared from the body with no apparent side effects. The scientists were able to show that the treated mice had regenerated nerve cells, restoring the signals required for walking.
The scientists also showed that their approach worked on human nerve cells in a petri dish. These results are a major breakthrough in regenerative medicine. After extensive safety testing and clinical trials, this treatment has been shown to be safe and effective in repairing nerve damage in injured human spinal cords leading to improvements in sensation and mobility. Similar approaches could also be used one day in the treatment of heart disease, liver failure or even some cancers.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.