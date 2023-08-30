Last weekend my family traveled to Dallas to celebrate my brother and sister-in-law’s wedding. They had a beautiful outdoor wedding that afternoon followed by dinner and dancing. I have to say, the DJ did a great job choosing great music that got almost everyone out on the dance floor. After a wonderful evening, I came back to our room and had a great night’s sleep. Thinking back on the weekend, I wanted to share some of the health benefits of dancing.
Physically, dancing has been shown to improve flexibility, increase energy levels and improve coordination, strength and balance. Just like Tai Chi and yoga force us to focus on balance, dancing works on balance by improving the reaction speed of some not commonly used muscles. Anyone who has gone two-stepping will tell you that you learn what muscles are not regularly used after 3-4 songs. Because of the fast movements, and focus on posture, dancing also causes us to use all our muscles as opposed to focusing on one or two muscles moving in one specific direction. A study found that weekly dancing not only improves physical performance but also increases energy levels, leading to improved energy consumption. This movement also improves weight loss efforts. A study found that dance training can help people lose just as much weight as biking or jogging.
Another benefit of dancing comes from its effect on cardiovascular health. Dancing causes improved cardiac function and improved blood flow. One study found that people with heart failure who started waltzing lessons had improved heart health, breathing and quality of life compared to those who just did walking exercises. I regularly recommend people try to walk at a brisk pace for 20 minutes every day, but now, I wonder if instead, we need to change that recommendation to dance for 20 minutes a day.
Another benefit of dancing comes from the emotional and social aspects of dancing. Studies have found dancing improves self-confidence, decreases levels of anxiety and depression and improves social connections with others. People who dance regularly have higher levels of happiness and reduced stress. In addition to these benefits, there have been studies that find regular dancing can improve memory and even reduce the risk of dementia. The thought is that because dancing forces you to plan and organize your steps/movements, it helps maintain those parts of the brain to keep the brain young.
There is no right or wrong way to dance. The goal is just to get out there and get moving. Galveston has some great opportunities and classes available for those wanting to learn how to dance. There are classes for both adults and children. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute also offers exercise dance classes for those 55+ years of age. One of my patients used to go to Zumba in his 90s. It was one of the main things that kept him feeling young. I want to encourage you to take some time this week to get out there and dance.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.