Last weekend my family traveled to Dallas to celebrate my brother and sister-in-law’s wedding. They had a beautiful outdoor wedding that afternoon followed by dinner and dancing. I have to say, the DJ did a great job choosing great music that got almost everyone out on the dance floor. After a wonderful evening, I came back to our room and had a great night’s sleep. Thinking back on the weekend, I wanted to share some of the health benefits of dancing.

Physically, dancing has been shown to improve flexibility, increase energy levels and improve coordination, strength and balance. Just like Tai Chi and yoga force us to focus on balance, dancing works on balance by improving the reaction speed of some not commonly used muscles. Anyone who has gone two-stepping will tell you that you learn what muscles are not regularly used after 3-4 songs. Because of the fast movements, and focus on posture, dancing also causes us to use all our muscles as opposed to focusing on one or two muscles moving in one specific direction. A study found that weekly dancing not only improves physical performance but also increases energy levels, leading to improved energy consumption. This movement also improves weight loss efforts. A study found that dance training can help people lose just as much weight as biking or jogging.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

