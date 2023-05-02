Why do we age? There are multiple cellular and molecular changes that occur in our cells that account for aging. Several of these involve our DNA and our chromosomes, the x-shaped forms that DNA is packaged in.

Throughout our lifetime we are under constant assault by UV rays, chemicals and other assaults that create mutations in our DNA. Some estimates are that every cell in our bodies can be damaged up to 1 million times a day. Fortunately, we have repair processes that fix most of that damage. The mutations that are not repaired accumulate, affecting the cell’s ability to function. These damaged cells are part of what leads to aging.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

