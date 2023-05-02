Why do we age? There are multiple cellular and molecular changes that occur in our cells that account for aging. Several of these involve our DNA and our chromosomes, the x-shaped forms that DNA is packaged in.
Throughout our lifetime we are under constant assault by UV rays, chemicals and other assaults that create mutations in our DNA. Some estimates are that every cell in our bodies can be damaged up to 1 million times a day. Fortunately, we have repair processes that fix most of that damage. The mutations that are not repaired accumulate, affecting the cell’s ability to function. These damaged cells are part of what leads to aging.
As we grow older, our chromosomes change or age too. The ends of our chromosomes are called telomeres, and they ensure that our chromosome stays together. As part of the aging process, telomeres become shorter, which eventually leads to the death of the cell and damaging inflammatory processes.
Another important contributor to aging is alterations to something called our epigenome. This involves changes to chemical “tags” on our DNA or associated proteins. These epigenetic changes act like traffic lights in cells to control the genes that produce proteins.
Is it possible to delay the aging process? Research by two separate groups reported that cell re-programming could reverse the aging process in animals. Ponce de Leon must be smiling from the beyond — have they finally found the Fountain of Youth that eluded him?
In 2012, Dr. Shinya Yamanaka, a stem cell biologist, shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for developing a method that would take adult cells and reprogram them into stem cells that could grow into new, young cells. This relied on a mixture of 4 genes/proteins called Yamanaka factors. When introduced into a mature adult cell, these factors would re-program those cells into those resembling cells found in the embryo which have the potential to become any cell in the body.
Fast forward to 2023, and new research has found that these factors can reprogram old cells to a more youthful epigenetic state! In a mouse model, Yamanaka factors called OSK were introduced into cells, and they changed the epigenome and the genes that were active. When OSK were introduced into old mice, the epigenome came to resemble younger mice and their lifespan was moderately extended.
Another study showed that when mouse DNA was damaged, the epigenome was altered, and the mice appeared older, showing hair loss, frailty and signs of tissue aging. When OSK factors were introduced into these mice, many of the aging changes to vision, muscle properties and kidneys were reversed.
Other scientists note that the life extension changes are modest and that the changes occurred only in genetically engineered mice. Further studies will be needed to confirm these results. But how exciting would it be to be able to wind back the clock to a more youthful time? Much more to watch for in this area.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
