Have you noticed that everyone is talking about the broad impact of ChatGPT? Some say it is the end of the world and others see a savior that will simplify our lives. ChatGPT is a trained artificial intelligence (AI) tool that accesses and utilizes huge amounts of information to answer queries. AI has been around for a while, but ChatGPT is a game changer as it has a friendly, conversational “ask a question” interface.

ChatGPT can compose music, write computer code, produce art and write poetry, essays and letters. Some optimistic estimates are that up to 90% of the text on web pages will be AI-generated by 2025. And of course, there are many people worried about the robots taking over. Educational institutions worry about students turning in AI-generated essays, research papers or admission letters. It is a new world out there!

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

