Have you noticed that everyone is talking about the broad impact of ChatGPT? Some say it is the end of the world and others see a savior that will simplify our lives. ChatGPT is a trained artificial intelligence (AI) tool that accesses and utilizes huge amounts of information to answer queries. AI has been around for a while, but ChatGPT is a game changer as it has a friendly, conversational “ask a question” interface.
ChatGPT can compose music, write computer code, produce art and write poetry, essays and letters. Some optimistic estimates are that up to 90% of the text on web pages will be AI-generated by 2025. And of course, there are many people worried about the robots taking over. Educational institutions worry about students turning in AI-generated essays, research papers or admission letters. It is a new world out there!
On a positive note, there are new AI applications being developed in medicine. We recently reported about AI tools that enhance the detection of cancerous growths in the lung and colon. In some cases, the detection of even small cancerous lesions was improved by more than 30%. What is emerging now is that ChatGPT will impact many areas of medical practice. Recent research studies using AI technology showed improvements of 41% in virtual patient care, a 36% increase in medical image screening and an improvement of 40% in patient diagnosis and outcomes.
In a recent study, researchers used 45 sample clinical cases to compare the accuracy of AI diagnosis, web-based symptom checkers and from physicians. Success was defined as getting the correct diagnosis in the top three possibilities.
The poorest performers were the more than 20 different online symptom checkers. “Dr. Google” was right in just 51% of the cases. ChatGPT was successful in getting the correct diagnosis in the top three possibilities 87% of the time. Here’s the interesting part – physicians had a similar (84%) accuracy in placing the correct diagnosis in the top three clinical possibilities.
ChatGPT was also good at giving appropriate triage recommendations in two-thirds of the cases. This is a remarkable result because there were only 45 sample clinical cases and they spanned a wide variety of conditions. This was only the first experiment like this. As we give the AI more information to learn from, it will become more accurate. Still, even in this early stage, the bot’s accuracy was similar to a physician’s review of the cases. We can only imagine how much better the AI will become with access to larger amounts of data.
We would never want to depend solely on a computer, but because up to 15% of physician diagnoses are not completely accurate, AI could be a good way to assist a physician. It would be an instant second opinion to expand diagnosis possibilities, inform testing or reduce diagnosis errors. Clearly, this is the subject of extensive research and commercial development. Expect to hear more about AI-assisted diagnosis in the near future. Dr. Bot could be coming to a doctor’s office near you!
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.