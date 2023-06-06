I have struggled to maintain a healthy weight for many of my adult years. I can blame my academic administrative, research and teaching career on my lack of vigorous activity that would have helped control those extra pounds. But the major reason I gained weight is that I love food, and not always healthy things. A couple of years ago, I began a serious weight loss effort before the effects of being overweight seriously affected my health.

While no weight loss plan is fun, they all come down to the same basic principle- if you eat fewer calories per day than your body spends, you will lose weight. The most successful weight loss plans include a combination of more calorie-burning activity and reducing calories in the food you eat. It is well-known that getting to an ideal weight can improve your health and reduce serious diseases — like heart disease, stroke and asthma.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

