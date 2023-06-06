I have struggled to maintain a healthy weight for many of my adult years. I can blame my academic administrative, research and teaching career on my lack of vigorous activity that would have helped control those extra pounds. But the major reason I gained weight is that I love food, and not always healthy things. A couple of years ago, I began a serious weight loss effort before the effects of being overweight seriously affected my health.
While no weight loss plan is fun, they all come down to the same basic principle- if you eat fewer calories per day than your body spends, you will lose weight. The most successful weight loss plans include a combination of more calorie-burning activity and reducing calories in the food you eat. It is well-known that getting to an ideal weight can improve your health and reduce serious diseases — like heart disease, stroke and asthma.
There may be an added benefit to restricting your caloric intake. Studies in animal models have suggested that reducing caloric intake is associated with a slower aging process and longer lives. Great for mice, but does it work in humans? A recent NIH-sponsored trial published in Nature Aging tested to see if eating a reduced caloric diet would slow biological aging.
In this Phase 2 clinical trial, 220 non-obese healthy people were divided into two groups. One group ate their normal diet and the other group changed their diets to reduce their caloric intake by 25 percent. This would be a reduction of about 500 calories based on the standard 2,000-calorie diet. If you have ever tried eating just 1,500 calories a day, you would recognize this as a significant caloric reduction. All the participants started with a healthy BMI of 22-27. Those with the caloric-restricted diet were given counseling and training on meals at the beginning of the study.
Blood samples were taken from all the participants at the start of the study and after one and two years of the altered diet. The scientists looked for changes in the DNA in their white blood cells. These changes can measure multiple components of biological aging. Two static measures of biological aging were not different among all participants, but the other measure that looks at the “pace of aging” was slowed for the group on caloric restriction. Results showed that the advancement of aging was slowed by 2-3 percent.
While this appears to be a modest reduction, remember that it was only a two-year study. The scientists estimated that the risk of early death for the caloric-restricted group was reduced by 10-15 percent. That decrease is significant, similar to the health benefits for a smoker who quits. While this is promising, further validation of these results will require a longer trial that assesses chronic disease incidence and mortality. These additional studies are in progress.
Caloric restriction is not for everyone, especially those with other health issues. Check with your physician before considering any type of caloric-restricted diet.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
