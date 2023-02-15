Last week, we discussed some integrative therapies that may help in the bedroom. Today, I want to focus on one of the recommendations that can help you and your partner feel more deeply loved. One of the greatest gifts we can give people is our time and attention. The feelings of love and connection grow when we actively set aside time for others with curious engagement. Permit me to share an example.
Last week, I had a long conversation with a friend whom I had not seen for over 2 years. During our catch-up, I asked about this friend’s life, family, job and aspirations. On the other hand, my friend asked follow-up questions about activities I have been involved in when we spoke more regularly. I was amazed by how much he remembered. His questions elevated the conversation. It encouraged me to ask additional questions and changed our conversation to a chance to form a greater connection.
A practice that can help transform our ordinary conversations into opportunities for extraordinary connections is to ask deeper questions. One way to utilize this is to use the F.O.R.M. Technique. Often utilized by real estate agents, the FORM questions help to build rapport with people while getting to know them. They stand for Family, Occupation, Recreation and Motivation. By asking about these four aspects of someone’s life, you get to know them better, and they feel seen. These questions are great for meeting new people, but when we already know someone, we need to look deeper.
When speaking with close friends, family, or your partner, FORM questions will not cut it. True connection comes from providing purposeful time and attention. Asking deeper questions about someone’s life or their activities with genuine interest shows the individual that they matter and have value to you. Asking, “How was your day?” is vastly different than asking, “How did that conversation with your boss go?” The second question shows you have taken time to remember and follow up on something that may have been worrying them.
Asking deeper questions requires us to be humble enough to ask about things we do not understand and allow them to explain. Deeper communication requires us to put down our pride and truly listen to what someone has to say instead of trying to guess what they are going to tell us or waiting for our turn to talk. Now, if you are like me and have numerous conversations with many people throughout your day, it can be challenging to remember all these details to follow up on later. This is where notes on your phone or journaling can be helpful. Even if you throw it away, writing down what you discussed and further questions can help cement the conversation in your mind.
My challenge to you this week is two-fold. First, get to know someone better by utilizing the FORM questions and ask deeper questions based on the conversation. Secondly, take time to ask one extra question to connect a little deeper with someone you love. I promise you that it will pay off.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.