Last week, we discussed some integrative therapies that may help in the bedroom. Today, I want to focus on one of the recommendations that can help you and your partner feel more deeply loved. One of the greatest gifts we can give people is our time and attention. The feelings of love and connection grow when we actively set aside time for others with curious engagement. Permit me to share an example.

Last week, I had a long conversation with a friend whom I had not seen for over 2 years. During our catch-up, I asked about this friend’s life, family, job and aspirations. On the other hand, my friend asked follow-up questions about activities I have been involved in when we spoke more regularly. I was amazed by how much he remembered. His questions elevated the conversation. It encouraged me to ask additional questions and changed our conversation to a chance to form a greater connection.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

