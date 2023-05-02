Children younger than age 6 often have difficulty telling the difference between reality and fantasy. There is often an uncertain boundary between truth and fiction. It is also true that the new technologies that can manipulate video and sounds can make determining what truth is to be very difficult. While there is not a magical time that children can clearly tell the truth from fantasy usually after age 6 a child knows when they are lying and that they are being deceitful.

Lying shows that a child or an adult is aware that they have done something wrong. Lying is used to protect themselves from disapproval and disappointment of those important to them. Sometimes children lie when they feel under significant stress to meet impossible demands or are struggling in school. Lying needs to be understood in relation to surrounding events.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription